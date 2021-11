Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AVILA, ALVIN KENNETH

120B EVENINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

780 Norfolk Green Cir Chattanooga, 374218214

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CROWE, BRITTANY NICOLE

105 HUNT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDICKSON, PAUL H8222 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 373637000Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTFLEMING, KARL E4883 RANCO CIRCLE #3 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRAIRE, DARIEL1110 BROOKSTONE CIR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFULLER, AMANDA4804 MADONA AVENUE EASWT RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFULLER, TERRANCE4804 MADONNA AVE EAST RDIGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTHADLEY, JEROME4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163057Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHADLEY, REGINALD ELTON4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARRISON, WILLIAM C211 ALPINE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HELTON, GRACIE NOEL7704 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARLACEY, AMANDA LEAN2607 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MORGAN, PAUL LEVONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPT / HOMICIDEATTEMPT / HOMICIDENEWKIRK, TERRY JEKANO510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215862Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEODOM, JUSTIN KEON2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN3821 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONPAXTOR-ALVARDO, TOMAS ELETERIO1000 10TH AVE STREET LAKE WODD, 33460Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POE, TAYLOR ABRAHAM REECE22 BARTON ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REMETO, RANDALL BARRY163 LIVE OAK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON1201 BOYNTON DR, APT 508 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)DOMESTIC ASSAULTSTICKNEY, BRYAN4052 DENHAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESTRICKLAND, JARVIS DEWAYNE5167 HUNTER TRAIL HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPERSONS IMPROPERLY ON SCHOOL PREMISESUNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DOUGLAS1141 COFFELT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERWOOD, STEPHEN MICHAEL936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051742Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF BUSINESSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVASQUEZ-PEREZ, SAMUEL SANTOS105 CHAPEL AVENUE SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWRIGHT, APRIL RENA7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN