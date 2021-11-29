Man Who Is High On Meth Is Charged With Abuse Of 911

A man who was high on meth at a hotel in East Ridge has been charged with abuse of 911.

Anthony Crowder, 39, of 822 McCallie Ave., was arrested on Saturday by East Ridge Police.

Crowder called 911 at 9:16 p.m. Saturday and said a large group of gang members were walking around near Budgetel Inn & Suites, 1410 North Mack Smith Road, attempting to complete a gang hit.

Several police responded to the area, but located nothing out of the ordinary. Officers also spoke with security at the hotel, and they had not observed any such activity.

Over the next hour, Crowder continued to make over eight calls to 911, advising police that someone was trying to kill him and providing various room numbers throughout the hotel.

Officers searched several rooms in the hotel, disturbing other guests, before they were able to locate Crowder in one of the room numbers he provided. Crowder was still on the phone with 911 talking erratically when officers found him. He appeared to have meth residue around his mouth and nose area.

He told officers he had been "green lit" by Rollin 30's Crips and appeared to be extremely paranoid.

Other people in the room with Crowder told police they had been using meth all evening.

While being transported to the Silverdale Detention facility, Crowder told police he had been arrested for abuse of 911 in the past.