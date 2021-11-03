November 3, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Martin Granum, Red Bank’s new city manager, has been scheduling meetings with multiple organizations that provide assistance and advice to cities and towns in Tennessee. With help from Municipal ... (click for more)
A 37-year-old man was shot on Tuesday night on the Westside.
At approximately 8:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of West 12th Street Court on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening ... (click for more)
One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools.
Let me stress here ... (click for more)
I adore the underdog. “The Little Engine That Could,” was one of favorite ‘first books.’ ‘Rocky’ will always be among my top movies. But I am totally mystified as to why, in this week’s college football polls, little Cincinnati is second in both the writers and coaches lists. Sure, the Bearcats are unbeaten at 8-0, but Alabama, who Cincy jumped ahead of this week, would succinctly ... (click for more)
In the wonderful world of community college basketball, players with two semesters of college experience are considered elder statesmen. That means for coach Stacey Franklin’s Chattanooga State Lady Tigers, sophomore guard Tionna Baker is expected to be a force on the court and in the locker room. Coach Franklin spotlighted the former Northwest Whitfield product as a possible breakout ... (click for more)
Fitting that Jacob Warren sounded Tennessee football’s clarion call about this time of year.
The redshirt junior tight end is a legacy Vol. His father, James, earned two letters (1992, ’93) as a UT offensive lineman. What Jacob had to say on Monday might have come straight from his father’s counsel. James likely heard it from his coach, Phillip Fulmer, who was echoing his ... (click for more)