Georgia Has 53 More COVID Deaths And 685 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,974.



There are 685 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,266,880 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 86,723, which is an increase of 161 since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,393 cases, up 22; 92 deaths, up 1; 300 hospitalizations, up 2



Chattooga County: 3,676 cases, up 1; 88 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,818 cases, up 4; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,548 cases, up 23; 119 deaths; 358 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 19,252 cases, up 9; 315 deaths; 927 hospitalizations, up 1