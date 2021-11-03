 Wednesday, November 3, 2021 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Georgia Has 53 More COVID Deaths And 685 New Cases

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,974.

There are 685 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,266,880 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 86,723, which is an increase of 161 since Tuesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,393 cases, up 22; 92 deaths, up 1; 300 hospitalizations, up 2

Chattooga County: 3,676 cases, up 1; 88 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,818 cases, up 4; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,548 cases, up 23; 119 deaths; 358 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 19,252 cases, up 9; 315 deaths; 927 hospitalizations, up 1


Christopher Cheeks, 27, walked away from his home in Red Bank on Wednesday around 3 p.m. He is autistic-verbal. He is white with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, shorts and black and white Van tennis shoes. If located, please notify the Red Bank Police Department.

Police responded to a suspicious person call at Northshore Liquor and Wine at 319 Cherokee Blvd. The suspect description was a white male, with no shirt, holding a metal pipe in his hand. The ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 33 new positive cases, down from 69 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at



Christopher Cheeks, 27, walked away from his home in Red Bank on Wednesday around 3 p.m. He is autistic-verbal. He is white with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, shorts and black and white Van tennis shoes. If located, please notify the Red Bank Police Department. (click for more)

Police responded to a suspicious person call at Northshore Liquor and Wine at 319 Cherokee Blvd. The suspect description was a white male, with no shirt, holding a metal pipe in his hand. The man was observed loitering in front of a business and the owner wanted him to leave. The man was gone when police arrived. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate anything. The

Opinion

Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cincy 6th In Ratings

I adore the underdog. “The Little Engine That Could,” was one of favorite ‘first books.’ ‘Rocky’ will always be among my top movies. But I am totally mystified as to why, in this week’s college football polls, little Cincinnati is second in both the writers and coaches lists. Sure, the Bearcats are unbeaten at 8-0, but Alabama, who Cincy jumped ahead of this week, would succinctly ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Tigers Maul Trevecca Nazarene JV 83-38 - Tionna Baker Scores Career-High 26

In the wonderful world of community college basketball, players with two semesters of college experience are considered elder statesmen. That means for coach Stacey Franklin’s Chattanooga State Lady Tigers, sophomore guard Tionna Baker is expected to be a force on the court and in the locker room. Coach Franklin spotlighted the former Northwest Whitfield product as a possible breakout ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big, Strong, Athletic, Physical Kentucky

Fitting that Jacob Warren sounded Tennessee football’s clarion call about this time of year. The redshirt junior tight end is a legacy Vol. His father, James, earned two letters (1992, ’93) as a UT offensive lineman. What Jacob had to say on Monday might have come straight from his father’s counsel. James likely heard it from his coach, Phillip Fulmer, who was echoing his ... (click for more)


