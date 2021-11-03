 Wednesday, November 3, 2021 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

State Supreme Court Sets Execution Date For "Serial Rapist" Harold Wayne Nichols

Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Harold Wayne Nichols
Harold Wayne Nichols

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Wednesday set the execution date for a Hamilton County man described as a serial rapist.

Harold Wayne Nichols was convicted in the Sept. 30, 1988, rape and murder of Karen Pulley.

He was sentenced to death on May 12, 1990, and has been on death row for over 21 years.

The Supreme Court set an execution date of June 9, 2022, for Nichols.

The court also set an execution date of April 21, 2022, for Oscar Franklin Smith, convicted of the murder of three family members in Nashville in 1989.  The court originally set the execution for June 4, 2020. Upon motions of Smith, the court reset the execution for February 4, 2021, and ultimately stayed the execution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s order, which can be read here, lifts the stay.  

The court originally set the execution of Nichols for Aug. 4, 2020. On July 17, 2020, Governor Bill Lee issued an executive reprieve from the execution that expired by its own terms on Dec. 31, 2020.

 View the Order here.


November 3, 2021

Autistic Man Is Missing In Red Bank

Christopher Cheeks, 27, walked away from his home in Red Bank on Wednesday around 3 p.m. He is autistic-verbal. He is white with black hair and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, shorts and black and white Van tennis shoes. If located, please notify the Red Bank Police Department. (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man With Metal Pipe Ordered Away From Liquor Store; Ex-Employee Accused Of Stealing At Least $16,000

Police responded to a suspicious person call at Northshore Liquor and Wine at 319 Cherokee Blvd. The suspect description was a white male, with no shirt, holding a metal pipe in his hand. The man was observed loitering in front of a business and the owner wanted him to leave. The man was gone when police arrived. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate anything. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cincy 6th In Ratings

I adore the underdog. “The Little Engine That Could,” was one of favorite ‘first books.’ ‘Rocky’ will always be among my top movies. But I am totally mystified as to why, in this week’s college football polls, little Cincinnati is second in both the writers and coaches lists. Sure, the Bearcats are unbeaten at 8-0, but Alabama, who Cincy jumped ahead of this week, would succinctly ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Tigers Maul Trevecca Nazarene JV 83-38 - Tionna Baker Scores Career-High 26

In the wonderful world of community college basketball, players with two semesters of college experience are considered elder statesmen. That means for coach Stacey Franklin’s Chattanooga State Lady Tigers, sophomore guard Tionna Baker is expected to be a force on the court and in the locker room. Coach Franklin spotlighted the former Northwest Whitfield product as a possible breakout ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big, Strong, Athletic, Physical Kentucky

Fitting that Jacob Warren sounded Tennessee football’s clarion call about this time of year. The redshirt junior tight end is a legacy Vol. His father, James, earned two letters (1992, ’93) as a UT offensive lineman. What Jacob had to say on Monday might have come straight from his father’s counsel. James likely heard it from his coach, Phillip Fulmer, who was echoing his ... (click for more)


