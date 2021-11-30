Chattanooga Attorney Parsley Withdraws His Name As Supreme Court Applicant

A Chattanooga attorney who was one of 11 applicants for an opening on the Tennessee Supreme Court has pulled his name from consideration.

Robert Parsley, a Lookout Mountain resident who is with the Miller & Martin law firm, said, "After further thought I have withdrawn my application for the vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court."

Attorney Parsley formerly clerked for the Tennessee Supreme Court under Chief Justice Frank Drowota.

Last year, he was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners.

The applicants for the seat that was held by Justice Cornelia Clark are from the Central and Eastern Grand Divisions of the state.

Remaining candidates will take part in a public hearing on Dec. 8 and 9 in Nashville.

It will be conducted by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.