November 30, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
One person was transported to the hospital with minor burns from the scene of an apartment fire in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to reports of a ... (click for more)
A Chattanooga attorney who was one of 11 applicants for an opening on the Tennessee Supreme Court has pulled his name from consideration.
Robert Parsley, a Lookout Mountain resident who is ... (click for more)
One person was transported to the hospital with minor burns from the scene of an apartment fire in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard at 12:17 p.m.
Red Shift companies found heavy smoke coming out of the roof vents of an apartment building. Engine 22 personnel went inside ... (click for more)
Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad.
No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good.
My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise.
As the Eagles ... (click for more)
A federal judge in Missouri administered a healthy dose of common sense to the mandate-threatened hospital industry on Monday. Judge Matthew Schelp issued an order blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on some health workers in 10 states. The group of states, collectively, sought relief on a mandate that threatens to use withholding Medicare and Medicaid ... (click for more)
Football anxiety spread quickly through Tennessee’s fan base Sunday afternoon after news broke of Lincoln Riley departing Oklahoma to become Southern Cal’s coach.
Oh no. Not again. Please.
The fear of the domino effect and another coaching search was real and understandable, especially considering UT coach Josh Heupel’s Oklahoma background. Tennessee has had five coaches ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team seeks to revenge its first loss of the season with a rematch against in-state foe Tennessee Tech on the road Tuesday night in Cookeville, Tennessee inside the Eblen Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga (5-1) suffered its first setback of the season on Saturday with a 68-66 loss to College of Charleston. Tennessee ... (click for more)