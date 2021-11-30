 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Weather

Collegedale Police Officer Struck In A School Zone Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

A Collegedale Police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing school traffic Tuesday afternoon, in front of Ooltewah Middle School, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. 

 

The officer was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with what appears at this time to be non-life threatening injuries. 

 

The incident is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. 

 

All motorists are asked to find alternate routes away from the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road to allow traffic investigators to safely conduct their investigation. 

 


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 128 More Cases; Tennessee Has 43 More Deaths

9 More Coronavirus Deaths In Georgia And 931 New Cases

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 128 new positive cases, up from 71 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,533.

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,713. There are 931 new cases on Tuesday, as that total

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 128 More Cases; Tennessee Has 43 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 128 new positive cases, up from 71 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,533. The death total is 679 people. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 68 in Hamilton County - no change from Monday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are

9 More Coronavirus Deaths In Georgia And 931 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,713. There are 931 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,285,265 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 89,447, which is an increase of 123 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County:

In Praise Of EV - And Response

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy's universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles

Roy Exum: Judge Slaps Mandates

A federal judge in Missouri administered a healthy dose of common sense to the mandate-threatened hospital industry on Monday. Judge Matthew Schelp issued an order blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate on some health workers in 10 states. The group of states, collectively, sought relief on a mandate that threatens to use withholding Medicare and Medicaid

Dan Fleser: Football Anxiety Spreads Again Through UT Fan Base As Oklahoma Spot Opens

Football anxiety spread quickly through Tennessee's fan base Sunday afternoon after news broke of Lincoln Riley departing Oklahoma to become Southern Cal's coach. Oh no. Not again. Please. The fear of the domino effect and another coaching search was real and understandable, especially considering UT coach Josh Heupel's Oklahoma background. Tennessee has had five coaches

Nashville Mayor Cooper Agrees To Bristol Motor Speedway Proposal To Revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Following the letter of intent signed in March 2021, Bristol Motor Speedway has presented Mayor John Cooper with a proposal to both revitalize the legendary 117-year-old Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and bring NASCAR Cup Series racing back to Nashville. Mayor Cooper has agreed in principle to the plan. "This partnership creates an economically viable future for our historic


