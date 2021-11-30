Collegedale Police Officer Struck In A School Zone Tuesday Afternoon

A Collegedale Police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing school traffic Tuesday afternoon, in front of Ooltewah Middle School, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

The officer was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with what appears at this time to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

All motorists are asked to find alternate routes away from the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road to allow traffic investigators to safely conduct their investigation.