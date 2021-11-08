Woman, 22, Shot On 6th Avenue Sunday Night

A woman, 22, was shot Sunday night on 6th Avenue.

At approximately 9:53 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2700 block of 6th Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury.

Investigators learned that the victim was in her vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting, striking her. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.Investigators learned that the victim was in her vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting, striking her.