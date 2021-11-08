Police Blotter: Man Looks For His Wife In Homeless Camp, Saying She's Been Kidnapped; Man Calls Marco's Pizza And Says He Killed His Wife

A disorder was reported at East 11th Street/Peeples Street. Police spoke with a man who said that got into a verbal altercation with a white male that was acting suspicious and going from tent to tent looking in and saying he was looking for his wife that was kidnapped and turned into a prostitute. Both men are homeless and after they were checked for warrants, they were told to stay away from each other to avoid any further conflicts.

A man on Wilder Road told police that overnight someone entered his unlocked 2016 Audi and stole his tools. He said they do not have any kind of security cameras. He said about 10:45 p.m. the day before, they saw a white Silverado pickup stopping at houses in the cul-de-sac. He said it had stopped at his house, but when his wife looked out, it moved on.



A man at Construction Consultants, 2013 W Polymer Dr., told police that overnight someone had pried the deadbolt on their mini-construction trailer and stole three power tools. He said there are no security cameras on the jobsite, but he would check with a neighboring business to see if their security cameras would have any helpful footage. The man called police back later to say that a laser level was also taken.

People reported their vehicle on Awhila Drive had been stolen. They were able to provide police with video of a white male wearing a dark color T-shirt and jeans walking up to a vehicle and looking around the inside of the vehicle with a flashlight. The man on the video was also spotted at 4 a.m. on the same day on Nakwisa Road, which is a block away from where the auto theft occurred. Police observed in the video the man seemed to have shone his flashlight at the camera as he walked up to the vehicle.

A man on Bridge Circle told police that sometime within the last month his 2006 Nissan Altima had been burglarized. He said that there was no forced entry or damage to the vehicle. He also said there was a Glock 19 handgun stolen from the center console of the vehicle, and he provided police with the serial number of the gun. There is no suspect information. The handgun was placed into NCIC as stolen.

A man from JDH Company, 1133 E. Main St., told police that a large generator was stolen from a trailer that was parked on the company's parking lot. Police were shown video of a black male squeezing through the rear-locked chain-linked fence. Police observed the man push the generator through the fence and down the street. No further suspect information is known.

The manager at NAPA Auto Parts, 2225 E. 23rd St., told police that someone cut the catalytic

converter off of one of the delivery vehicles overnight, a Ford Ranger. He told police this is going to cost approximately $600 to repair, as the suspect cut a brake line in the process of stealing the converter. There in no suspect information.

A woman told police that while she was driving to work this morning on I-24, a Langley Roofing truck lost a piece of metal from the bed. She said the piece of metal struck her vehicle in the passenger front, causing damage. She provided police pictures of the damage. She said she attempted to flag down the driver, to no avail. She wanted this documented since she contacted Langley Roofing, who were willing to pay for repairs.

A man on Bridge Circle told police he just found a hole in the rear windshield of his Toyota. He said he does not know when this happened or how it happened. He said it was in the parking lot of the apartment complex he lives in when he found it,

A citizen, who did not wish to be identified, approached police in the Lowe's parking lot, 2180 Gunbarrel Road, with a backpack. The person said he found the backpack in the parking lot and wanted to turn the backpack over to police. Police looked through the backpack and found a TN driver's license and several credit cards, as well as needles and a crack pipe. Police collected the items and turned them into Property.

A man on Bridge Circle told police he found a bullet inside his vehicle after making a property damaged report earlier in the day. He said he wanted to turn it over to police. The bullet fragment was turn into the CPD Property Division.

A man on 6th Avenue told police he left his vehicle (TN tag, 2013 Chevy Malibu) running outside of his home, unlocked. He said he was preparing to take his wife to work, but when he returned outside, the vehicle was being driven off by an unknown person, who hit part of their fence when exiting the yard, heading south towards Rossville. The man didn't want to make a report for the

partially damaged fence, but only for the stolen vehicle. The estimated repair cost for the fence was $500. Police searched the surrounding area in an attempt to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle info was entered into NCIC.

The manager of Ferrell Gas, 1411 E 41st St., told police that sometime overnight someone broke into a company-owned Ford F-550 and stole property belonging to an employee and a company-owned Honeywell hand-held computer. He said the truck was locked and he does not know how entry was made. He said there was no sign of forced entry. He said they do not have security cameras on the premises. He was told that he will need to call police with the serial numbers for the Garmin and the computer.



An employee with Homeless Heath Care, 730 E 11th St., told police she wanted to document that a white male, who she identified and who she said had been trespassed, was in the building.

An employee at CHI Memorial, 2525 De Sales Ave., told police that a woman had been harassing him and several other co-workers. He said the woman wasn't happy about losing her job working as a door screener at the hospital. He and multiple co-workers showed police messages and social media posts from the woman. Because the co-workers had not told the woman that they didn't want her contacting them any more, warrants were not obtained for harassment. The man was

told to inform the woman to stop contacting him and his staff.

A manager at St. Nicholas School, 7525 Min Tom Dr., told police that sometime over the weekend a Chevy school bus (TN tag) had been burglarized and damaged. He said the rear door to the bus was unlocked, and he believed that is how the person(s) made entry. He said that a school Mastercard credit card was stolen from inside the bus. He also said that the catalytic converter was damaged to the bus. He believes that the person(s) attempted to steal the converter, but were unsuccessful. No suspect info could be obtained.

A disorder was reported at the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St. A woman told police that another woman had been harassing her and accusing her of stealing her purse. She said the woman had stolen several of her articles of clothing as well. Police attempted to make contact with the accused woman to see if she was in possession of the items the woman described. The accused woman was no longer in the area and unable to be located.

A man at the Red Roof Inn Chattanooga Airport, 7014 Shallowford Road, reported that housekeepers found a box containing someone's driver license and other personal documents inside. He said the box was found inside of a trash can. The box with the personal documents was turned into the CPD Property Division.

A woman on S. Willow Street told police that the license plate (TN) was taken from her Toyota Rav4 vehicle sometime the day before. She said the vehicle was parked in her back yard and had not been moved. The license plate was entered into NCIC as stolen. There is no suspect information.

An employee of Marco's Pizza, 7794 E. Brainerd Road, who wished not to be identified, told police a man had called the business and said he had killed his wife and needed the employee to call the police and report the incident, because he was scared. The employee showed police the business's caller ID, which had the name of the caller with a phone number. Police ran the name in the system, but could not locate anything in regards to the name or phone number. Police contacted dispatch, who could not locate any information either. Police googled the number, which belonged to someone in Nevada. Police googled the name, which showed a Facebook page with that name. Police noticed on the man's Facebook page it stated he was from Nevada and currently lived in Madison, Al. Police contacted the Madison Alabama Police station and requested if possible to conduct a wellness check on the man's wife.