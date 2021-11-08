Planning Commission Approves A-1 PUD For 1st Subdivision Along Scenic Section Of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for an A-1 Planned Unit Development subdivision along a scenic section of Northeast Hamilton County.

The proposal by Jooma Development at 10444 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road next goes to the County Commission, where a final decision will be made.

Dean Moorhouse, representing families opposed to the project, said it would be the only subdivision within four and a miles.

Several Planning Commission members said the developer would either do the project without a PUD "by right" or do it with conditions as a PUD - and the latter would be better for the community.

The plan is to put 184 homes at the 92-acre farm owned by Viola Morgan.

Mr. Moorhouse said some developments were screened from the road, but he said in this one "you will be seeing the backs of houses."

A neighbor who said her family has been farming 600 acres for six generations said she was opposed to "184 houses in our pristine farming community."

Mike Price, representing the developer, said the initial request was for an R-1 PUD but that was withdrawn because the community was opposed to R-1.

Here are the PUD conditions:

1. Street trees (2" caliper at time of planting) to be planted along the proposed internal roadway. At a minimum, a street tree shall be planted at each residential lot line corner where it intersects the interior road rights-of-way, and at a maximum spacing of thirty-five (35’) feet on center where adjoining community lots;

2. A ten-foot (10') vegetative buffer shall be provided along Ooltewah-Georgetown Road right-of-way with trees (2" caliper at time of planting) planted at twenty feet (20') on center;

3. A five-foot (5') tall black aluminum or wooden decorative fence shall be installed along the Ooltewah-Georgetown Road right-of-way, and as generally depicted on the site plan prepared by MAP Engineers dated 10/18/2021;

4. Where proposed residential lots adjoin properties currently zoned A-1 properties and as shown on the attached site plan; a ten (10’) vegetative buffer with trees (2" caliper at time of planting) shall be planted along the PUD boundary at approximately twenty-five feet (25') on center where shown on the reference site plan. Trees may be evergreen or deciduous trees as determined by property owner of each new lot. Any existing trees may count towards this requirement;

5. No individual driveways to any newly created lots shall be constructed off of the entrance road;

6. Deceleration lane shall be provided from Ooltewah-Georgetown Road to the entrance of the proposed development;

7. The overall density shall be limited to a maximum of one hundred eighty four (184) residential lots with a maximum density of 2 units per acre;

8. Five (5’) foot wide sidewalks shall be provided along interior streets; and

9. Approximately twenty-nine (29) acres of the proposed development shall be reserved for greenspace area and passive/light recreation, pedestrian trails, for septic field line areas and other similar uses east of the power easement and as generally depicted on the site plan prepared by MAP Engineers dated 10/18/2021.