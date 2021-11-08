Hamilton County Schools Make Masks Optional For Students And Staff

Hamilton County Schools officials said Monday that masks will be made optional for both students and staff.

The new policy began immediately.

Interim Supt. Dr. Nakia Towns said, "HCS prioritizes the health and wellness of our entire school community, and we continue to navigate our response to the pandemic with the goal of maintaining safe learning environments in person and on campus.



"Starting today, November 8th, 2021, Hamilton County Schools will make masks optional for all students and staff.



"During the height of the Delta variant this fall, we saw the highest 7-day moving average of new daily cases reach 366 COVID cases. Since then we have seen a continuous and now rapid decline in cases. As of November 4th, our current 7-day average was 41 cases. Our active student cases in the district reached a high of 946 cases on September 2nd, and we are now down to 60 active cases as of Friday.



"We are also encouraged by vaccination trends in our community. We are happy to note that 51% of Hamilton County residents are fully vaccinated, with 46% of 12 to 15-year-olds at least partially vaccinated. 71% of our staff have received at least one dose. And as of this week, vaccinations are now approved for all school aged children, starting with 5-year-olds.



"In light of local COVID-19 trends as well as the availability of the vaccine for all students, we are making masks optional for all HCS students and staff beginning today. This decision also reflects recent legislation that restricts districts from imposing mask mandates when COVID-19 cases are below the statutory guidance, which is true in Hamilton County at this time.

"HCS continues to encourage parental discretion with regard to health decisions including the decision to wear masks. We will welcome students and staff on our campuses with or without masks.



"We look forward to establishing a new normal post-pandemic and ensuring that all of our students, families and staff have a joyous and affirming experience as we head into the holiday season. Thank you for your continued support of our efforts to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment."