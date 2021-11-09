City Council To Keep 9 Districts, Councilwoman Berz Says

Carol Berz, who heads the redistricting committee for the City Council, said the council does not plan to add any districts.

The County Commission, in its redistricting, voted to move from nine to 11 districts, citing heavy growth out in the county.

Councilwoman Berz said there would "only be slight changes" in the nine City Council districts.

She said the City Council has more time to work on redistricting than the county, which is facing upcoming elections.

"We are not going to do it in a panic," she said.

However, she said the redistricting committee will begin working on the new plan.

She said the process will be a public one.