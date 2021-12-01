Police Blotter: Women Is Upset When Accused Of Not Paying Her Restaurant Bill; Thief Takes 13 Nike Kids Coats

An anonymous caller told police that a black female was yelling at the staff of the restaurant at 5060 South Terrace. Police spoke with the woman, who said that while eating there, she was accused by the staff of not paying her bill the previous weekend. She said that she was embarrassed and was trying to explain that the bill had been paid. Police then spoke with the restaurant manager, who said that she has no proof that the bill has been paid, but has no issue with the woman returning to eat, as long as she calms down. Police notified the woman of this request and she said that she will comply.

* * *

An employee at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police that he just had someone attempt to push a cart full of merchandise out of the store. He said that he was able to stop the man and as he grabbed the cart, the man grabbed some of the merchandise out of the cart. He said that the man was able to grab two rolls of Romex wiring and got into a gold Infiniti. The employee was able to get the tag number for the vehicle and it did come back to an Infiniti. The man that entered the store was wearing a pair of overalls, a blue Tennessee beanie and may have been with a black female wearing a red and tan jacket. When the employee stopped the cart, the man had already passed all points of sale with all of the merchandise. After getting a total of the merchandise that was attempted stolen, it came out to be $1,221.12. The total amount of merchandise that he was still able to get away with was around $300. There is no other suspect information.

* * *

An employee at the Corner Market, 2328 Rossville Blvd., told police, through an interpreter with VOIANCE language line, that she parked her vehicle around 7:30 a.m. that morning and then later discovered some damage to it around 9:30 a.m. when she tried to leave in it. She said the driver's side rear door had a hole in it and she didn’t see or hear anything. There have been no estimates for repairs yet and she does not have the tag# at this time. The vehicle is a gray 2015 Ford Explorer.



* * *



An employee of Orkin Pest Control, 5955 Shallowford Road, told police that one of the company's 2015 Ford F150 trucks (TN tag) has not been moved in over a week. He said at an unknown time, someone cut the catalytic converter off and stole it. He estimates that it will cost $1,000 to repair the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police that she rented a white Chevy Impala (FL tag) on Sunday from the Hertz Car Rental Company off Airport Road. She said that she had the car parked at her daughter's residence on 15th Avenue because she has been in the hospital since Monday. She said her daughter turned the car on the day before around 1:55 p.m. and went back inside, leaving the car on to warm up. She said that her daughter then came outside and the vehicle was gone. There is no suspect information. The keys were with the vehicle when it was stolen. Police had the vehicle entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police observed a white van parked next to The Gear, 1510 Riverside Dr., a business that had been burglarized several days earlier. Police spoke with the two male occupants, who said they were traveling from Florida to a waterfall approximately 1 1/2 hours from Chattanooga. They said they were going to spend the night so that they could go to REI in the morning and then head to rock climb at the waterfall. Police ran both men through NCIC and both had valid driver's licenses. Both men said they were going to leave and sleep somewhere else for the night.

* * *



Police observed a cloud of smoke coming from the homeless camp located beside Howard High School. Police spoke with a man who said he was burning for warmth and he pulled a tire off the fire to eliminate the smoke. The man was run through NCIC and nothing was found.

* * *



A man told police he discovered his vehicle, a Honda Accord (TN tag), had the catalytic converter cut off. He said he believes the incident happened in the parking lot of Party City, 2210 Hamilton Pl. Blvd., a few days ago. He is unsure around what time this occurred. No suspect information is known. The man wished to file a report for his insurance company for damages done to the car.

* * *

A caller told police that a silver Honda Element keeps driving up and down Hickory Lane acting very suspicious. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver, who said he was at a friend's house and heading home. He said he lives up in Signal Mountain. Police detected a smell of possible alcohol coming from him. He said he had not had any alcoholic beverages; furthermore, he said he suffers from a bladder problem. Police were unable to pin point whether the man was intoxicated or had a medical condition. The man was asked if he suffers from any medical condition, and he said he did not. Police did not feel safe letting the man continue to drive. He agreed to be transported to the Waffle House on Amin Drive where his wife would be picking him up. He asked for his vehicle to be parked at the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic.

* * *



A woman told police she was parked in the MAPCO lot, 4600 Hwy. 58, waiting for people to wake up at her home. Police ran her and her vehicle through NCIC, and the vehicle was registered to her and she had no active warrants. Police told her the business would like her to leave and she complied.

* * *

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police that her vehicle had been broken into overnight. She said someone had busted the front driver's side window out to make entry. It is unknown what was used to break the window. She said a black mesh bag containing medications, a jacket and headphones were taken from the vehicle. She scouted the area and was able to recover some of her items in a nearby empty lot. The Concerta medications that were in the black bag were not recovered. Police will follow up to check the area for possible suspect information.

* * *

A woman at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, told police that a driver/vehicle that backed out of a parking space had almost hit her. She also said that the driver cussed at her and flipped her off. Police tracked down the driver at his address and spoke with him. He said that he didn't see the woman and he didn't think she saw him starting to back up. He said that the woman then walked up on his passenger side window and started yelling at him. He said that he told her to get away and waved his hand at her to get away. There is no reason for police involvement.

* * *

While checking to see if Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, had recovered a purse for a separate call, loss prevention employees informed an officer that they had just had an attempted shoplifting. They said a man walked past the self-checkouts and tried to go out the door with a $350 sound bar, but was stopped and asked to provide a receipt. When the man could not provide a receipt, Walmart employees retrieved the merchandise and the man left. He was described as a white male in a full grey sweat suit, with long brown hair in a pony tail and a red mask. A picture was provided to police.



* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Target, 5579 Highway 153. An employee told police he was able to pull a name from the debit card used during the theft. Police attempted to run the name, but nothing came up.

* * *

Officers observed a woman asleep on the sidewalk at 105 Forest Ave. Police identified the woman and she said she was tired and decided to sleep there. Officers informed her that she was blocking sidewalk traffic and she needed to move along. Officers observed the woman and her boyfriend head to the Walnut Street Bridge when leaving the area.

* * *

A man told police that his rental unit on Cleveland Avenue had damage to two windows that appeared to be broken from the outside. Both windows are on the west side of the home. Inside of the home, next to the most southwest broken window, was a large rock presumably used to

bust both windows. There is no suspect information. The man plans to set up security cameras in the future.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Taylor Street told police that his fiancé had just stolen his iPhone 7 from their house. He said he was in an argument with her and she stormed out of the house with his cellphone. He said he needs his cell phone for work by Monday. The man did not wish to press charges at this time for the theft. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate his fiancé.

* * *



A man told police he believed he dropped his wallet when he got out of his vehicle and went inside the Circle K gas station at 234 Browns Ferry Road. Police reviewed video footage and observed the man step out of his vehicle. At that time it was unclear if he had dropped his wallet, due to the sun shining directly into the camera. Once the man backed out of the parking space to leave, the wallet was observed lying on the ground. Roughly six minutes after the man left, a black sedan parked in the same spot. A man was observed getting out and picking the wallet up and walking inside. The man paid for his items and left the scene. The man appeared to be middle-aged (40-50 years old), wearing all camouflage clothing. The man did not turn the wallet in. The wallet contained a driver's license and $3,000 in multiple denominations. Pictures of the man who took the wallet were given to police.

* * *

A man on Homer Street told police he arrived at his house between 3:30-4 p.m. He said he left the keys in the vehicle and went to work in the basement of the residence. He said he last saw the vehicle at around 7:20 p.m., but after then it was gone. The Chevy Colorado has four doors and a purple line from PVC pipe cleaner on the tailgate. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A caller told police about an improperly parked auto at the Clarion Inn, 3641 Cummings Hwy. Police informed him that they were unable to enforce parking, due to the hotel being private property.

* * *

A woman told police she was on Arbor Landing Drive turning onto Middle Valley Road when she

began her turn and struck a piece of rebar that was sticking out of the concrete. The rebar caused damage to the passenger side of her vehicle and burst her passenger tire. The woman wanted to file a report about the damage.

* * *

A man told police he stayed at Towne Place Suites, 7010 McCutcheon Road. He said that while there, the passenger side rear door was damaged when it appears another vehicle opened its door into his 2022 Honda Civic. He said the door was dented and the paint was chipped. He said when he found the damage, there was no other vehicle next to his. He said he has not yet obtained an estimate for the repair.

* * *

A man told police he laid his backpack down beside his bicycle and went inside Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. He said when he returned, his backpack and bike bag were gone. He said he will have to email a list of property that was in his bags, along with value of each item.

* * *

A manager reported stolen construction materials over time at his construction site on Tournament Drive. The materials that have been stolen are lumber and house wrap. The monetary value of these materials is approximately $1,200. The manager has been made aware by his crew and a neighbor in the area that they have seen a red pickup truck with a trailer driving slowly through the area as if to look for opportunity (to steal). Police have requested Hamilton County Dispatch to place the construction site on the Watch List during the midnight hours.

* * *



Security for Marshall's, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that around 10 a.m. someone shoplifted 13 Nike kids coats valued at $513.87.