December 4, 2021
December 1, 2021
You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
There will be ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a commercial fire on Sidney Street Wednesday morning.
Several Blue Shift companies were called to 2660 Sidney Street at 8:50 a.m. and found smoke showing ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday announced the team has welcomed several additional local investors to its ownership group. They join current investors Casey Hammontree, who is increasing ... (click for more)
You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga.
To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest.
Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a commercial fire on Sidney Street Wednesday morning.
Several Blue Shift companies were called to 2660 Sidney Street at 8:50 a.m. and found smoke showing from the structure on arrival.
The business melts scrap metal and pours it to make brake drums. That produces smoke and they have a dust collection process that keeps smoke from venting ... (click for more)
Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad.
No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good.
My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise.
As the Eagles ... (click for more)
There is one remaining bright red rose still hanging as I take my monthly walk through the garden in search of orchids and onions to hand out in the Season of Giving. The winter rye grass is mighty fine looking and once again the water table is above average. Those who feed the birds should remember to make sure they have water in the bird bath. So here we go …
AN ORCHID to Siskin ... (click for more)
The UTC Mocs had a big second-half comeback to defeat Tennessee Tech on the road on Tuesday night. Chattanooga trailed at the half, but ended up winning 82-65.
Tennessee Tech started with a 10-2 run and led by as much as 13 points at 28-15 with 8:32 to play in the first half. The Mocs closed the gap towards the end of the first period, hitting a bucket with under five seconds ... (click for more)
Kennedy Chandler tied a program record with seven steals as No. 13 Tennessee downed Presbyterian, 86-44, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
In another record-book highlight, sophomore Justin Powell became only the ninth Vol in program history to shoot 100 percent from 3-point range when firing at least five attempts.
Tennessee (5-1) was propelled by 14-of-27 (.519) ... (click for more)