Fulmer Calls Matt Hullander "A True Hamilton County Success Story"

Former UT coach Phil Fulmer, making a campaign appearance at the Hamilton County Courthouse, called Matt Hullander "a true Hamilton County success story."

Mr. Hullander, who is running for county mayor, gathered with his family and supporters on the courthouse steps.

The well-known speaker said Matt Hullander began doing lawn work when he was 12. He said he started out putting together window frames in the family's Hullco business. Afterward, he took out a loan to buy the business from his father, current Trustee Bill Hullander.

The coach said Matt Hullander recently sold the business after building it to new levels.

He said he and his wife, Jenny, then started a foundation that has provided over $1 million to local foundations.

Matt Hullander said he does not plan to contribute to his own campaign, though he did not rule out that he might. He said, "I don't think we are going to have to."

He said the campaign has received "a slew of checks" over the past few days and has set several more fundraising events.

He said he is a graduate of Ooltewah High School and Chattanooga State.

Mr. Hullander said he is not interested in a job "in Nashville or Washington," while saying he is "Hamilton County from sunup to sundown."

He said of the county mayor race, "I don't need this job. I want this job."

Among those standing with the Hullander campaign were former state Rep. Bobby Wood, District Attorney Neal Pinkston and former Red Bank Mayor John Roberts.