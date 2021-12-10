 Friday, December 10, 2021 49.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Montrell Besley Seeks New County Commission District 11 Seat

Montrell Besley
Montrell Besley

Montrell Besley has launched his campaign for the new Hamilton County Commission District 11, seeking election in August 2022. 


“It’s time to move Hamilton County forward by electing leadership that focuses on strengthening communities and ensuring justice for all.  As a mentor, uniter and advocate, I have a passion for connecting with and serving others,” said Mr.

Besley. “As the first commissioner for District 11, I want to fight for progress on behalf of all residents.”


As a result of the latest redistricting process, the Hamilton County Commission has added an 11th District, including areas of Lookout Mountain, Alton Park, part of downtown Chattanooga, and more. Mr. Besley said he wants to unite the new district to ensure cohesive and transparent representation.


“As a Chattanooga native, Montrell is familiar with the longstanding issues faced by marginalized communities in Hamilton County,” the Besley campaign stated. “We believe that Montrell has the service experience and perspective needed to adequately represent and fight on behalf of all in District 11.”


Montrell Besley is a father, small business owner, community advocate, and Chattanooga native. He currently serves as director of Community Engagement at Chattanooga Preparatory School, and he has formerly served as development coordinator and facility manager for the city of Chattanooga. He has a Master of Science focused in Public and Community Health from Austin Peay State University.


The official campaign launch event will be taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Cigar Club. The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022, and the general election is Aug. 4, 2022.


Police Blotter: Repeat Walmart Thief Takes Chicken Sandwich; Woman Blackmailed On Her Facebook Account With Explicit Pictures

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOLES, BRANDON LEE 117 B LUTTRELL DR SODDYDAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF HERION



A shoplifting was reported at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention employee told police that a man and a woman entered the store and selected multiple items. She said they went to the self-checkout and scanned multiple items, but did not pay for a chicken sandwich. She said she attempted to stop them after they passed all points of sale, but they would not cooperate

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

UTC Student Sex Workers, Morality, And The Echo

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's tuition is so high that students are turning to sex work in order to make ends meet. At least, this is the message conveyed in the UTC newspaper. A recent article titled, "The Secret Life of the College Sex Worker" written by a staff writer at the UTC Echo explains how some students are becoming sugar babies, amateur porn actors, and

Roy Exum: The Story Of ‘Cog’

In 1998 Honda sales in Europe were sagging and Nissan overtook Honda behind the Japanese leader Toyota. According to Wikipedia, an ad agency proposed a new advertising strategy based on Honda's Japanese motto "Yume No Chikara" (Power of Dreams) to kick off the seventh generation Honda Accord. What they created became the most downloaded ad in Internet history. The ad's working

#13 Tennessee Takes On UNC Greensboro On Saturday

The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns home Saturday, taking on UNC Greensboro at 4:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can catch Saturday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have

UTC Women Fall To 1-9 With Loss At Eastern Kentucky

The Chattanooga women's basketball team fell 60-55 in a hotly contested battle at Eastern Kentucky Thursday morning in non-conference action. The Mocs fall to 1-9 overall and EKU improves to 3-4 on the year. Chattanooga got off to a quick start with an 11-0 run over the first five minutes of the game fueled by six points from Brooke Hampel and three steals by Dena Jarrells.


