Montrell Besley Seeks New County Commission District 11 Seat

Montrell Besley has launched his campaign for the new Hamilton County Commission District 11, seeking election in August 2022.

“It’s time to move Hamilton County forward by electing leadership that focuses on strengthening communities and ensuring justice for all. As a mentor, uniter and advocate, I have a passion for connecting with and serving others,” said Mr. Besley. “As the first commissioner for District 11, I want to fight for progress on behalf of all residents.”

As a result of the latest redistricting process, the Hamilton County Commission has added an 11th District, including areas of Lookout Mountain, Alton Park, part of downtown Chattanooga, and more. Mr. Besley said he wants to unite the new district to ensure cohesive and transparent representation.

“As a Chattanooga native, Montrell is familiar with the longstanding issues faced by marginalized communities in Hamilton County,” the Besley campaign stated. “We believe that Montrell has the service experience and perspective needed to adequately represent and fight on behalf of all in District 11.”

Montrell Besley is a father, small business owner, community advocate, and Chattanooga native. He currently serves as director of Community Engagement at Chattanooga Preparatory School, and he has formerly served as development coordinator and facility manager for the city of Chattanooga. He has a Master of Science focused in Public and Community Health from Austin Peay State University.

The official campaign launch event will be taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Cigar Club. The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022, and the general election is Aug. 4, 2022.