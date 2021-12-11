 Saturday, December 11, 2021 61.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Christopher Jong-Jin Won, 22, Arrested In Stabbing In Collegedale

Saturday, December 11, 2021
Christopher Jong-Jin Won
Christopher Jong-Jin Won

A man was stabbed in Collegedale early Saturday morning and Christopher Jong-Jin Won, 22, has been arrested.

Just after 2 a.m., Collegedale Police were dispatched to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after receiving reports of a disorder between roommates and of a possible stabbing.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a stab wound and a large cut on his head.

The suspect, Won, was still on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Won was charged with aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He is currently out on bond. His court date has been set for Feb. 9.


December 11, 2021

House On Mary Dupre Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday

December 11, 2021

Fire Destroys Signal Mountain Home On Saturday Afternoon

December 11, 2021

East Ridge Police Unveil New Take Me Home Program; City Transferring 13 Acres By I-75 To WWTA For Big Sewage Holding Tank


Fire significantly damaged part of a home on Mary Dupre Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire at 1 p.m. in the 1600 block. ... (click for more)

A Signal Mountain home was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services (WRES) responded to a 911 call reporting a possible house fire located at 2039 Oak St.. ... (click for more)

The East Ridge Police Department is rolling out a new program to assist both law enforcement and the city’s residents. The Take Me Home Program will be used when an officer encounters someone ... (click for more)



Breaking News

House On Mary Dupre Drive Damaged By Fire Saturday

Fire significantly damaged part of a home on Mary Dupre Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire at 1 p.m. in the 1600 block. Firefighters arriving on the scene reported that heavy fire and smoke were visible from one end of the structure. Crews immediately began attacking the fire and got it knocked down so they ... (click for more)

Fire Destroys Signal Mountain Home On Saturday Afternoon

A Signal Mountain home was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services (WRES) responded to a 911 call reporting a possible house fire located at 2039 Oak St.. At 2:30 pm, the first fire engine arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof with partial collapse. WRES firefighters conducted a defensive attack to control the fire to the single-story ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Charlie Nicholson I Remember

Matthew 5:16 says Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. In the late 70’s I was looking for someone to work in the WDOD news room. Charlie Nicholson’s name was suggested by Marvin Easley, communications director at Tennessee Temple University. Charlie was one of the best field reporters I’ve ever known. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME FUNNY ONE LINERS * -- Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times and they'll never find your body. * -- I find it very offensive when people get easily offended. * -- With great reflexes comes great response ability. * -- R.I.P. boiled water. You will be mist. * -- My wife told me to stop impersonating a flamingo. I had to put ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Puckett Pouring In The Buckets For Lady Vols

Sara Puckett’s past is catching up with her and it’s a good thing for both her and Tennessee. The Lady Vols freshman said her high school coach in Muscle Shoals, Ala., randomly referred to her as “Buckets.” UT women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper was more intentional with the reference following last Sunday’s 64-58 comeback victory at Virginia Tech. Puckett scored three consecutive ... (click for more)

Moc Wrestlers Travel To Illinois For Tri-Match

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team will return to the mat for the first time in nearly a month as the team travels to a tri-meet at SIUE to face the hosts at 1 p.m. (EST) and the 23rd-ranked Illini of the University of Illinois at 2:30 (EST) on Dec. 11. UTC returns nine of its 10 starters from last year's squad. All four NCAA Qualifiers return to the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors