Christopher Jong-Jin Won, 22, Arrested In Stabbing In Collegedale

A man was stabbed in Collegedale early Saturday morning and Christopher Jong-Jin Won, 22, has been arrested.

Just after 2 a.m., Collegedale Police were dispatched to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex after receiving reports of a disorder between roommates and of a possible stabbing.



Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a stab wound and a large cut on his head.



The suspect, Won, was still on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.



The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Won was charged with aggravated domestic assault and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He is currently out on bond. His court date has been set for Feb. 9.

