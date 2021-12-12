Police Blotter: Man Leaves Girlfriend's Mazda Running For 30 Minutes And It's Stolen; Man "Down" At Entrance To Lookout Valley Walmart Was Just Sleeping In The Sun

A man told police he was driving his girlfriend's white Mazda CX-5 (TN tag) and he parked the car on McBrien Road near the "E" building and left the car running while he went inside the building. He said he returned approximately 30 minutes later to find the vehicle stolen. He said he didn't have any suspect information. Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said she didn't wish to prosecute at this time. Police told her she could call back in if she wished to prosecute. At this time the vehicle will not be placed into NCIC as stolen.



* * *

Police observed a Mazda CX-5 with dark tinted windows traveling east on Boynton Drive. Police attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle near 400 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The vehicle got onto I-27 SB and fled from police, heading west on I-24.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police he lost his wallet while walking in the vicinity of his apartment that evening.

* * *

A small black purse was found in the parking lot at Zaxby's, 4815 Highway 58. It contained the Georgia ID of a woman. Police were unable to locate or make contact with her. The purse was turned in to Property.

* * *

An employee of DR Horton reported a theft. He told police the finishing crew leaves the job site, 2009 Tournament Dr., around 7 p.m. and people start arriving at 8 a.m. He said sometime in between those times, someone entered the unlocked garage and stole three 150-foot extension cords ($300), a Drummond sump pump ($100) and a 24-foot extension ladder ($200). He said this is the second time items have been stolen from this site. There is no suspect information at this time. Police placed the site on the Watch List.

* * *

An employee of Mapco, 7701 Lee Hwy., told police he wished to have two men trespassed who were on the property loitering and causing disorders. The two men are homeless. They both were officially trespassed and left without incident.

* * *

A man told police that as he was traveling north on Amnicola Highway, a dark colored SUV rear ended him and continued traveling. He said the damage was minimal, and due to no suspect information, he did not wish to have a crash report made. The man said he would speak with his insurance and make contact with police if further information was needed. No injuries were reported.

* * *

A man told police that he was walking out to his truck from Gold's Gym, 210 W 4th St., when he noticed that his passenger side window had been busted. He said the window will cost about $500 to repair. He said he noticed his Springfield .45 handgun had been stolen. It had a stream light laser on it and the total value of the gun would be about $500. He said that he placed it on the driver's side of the center console and put it in a compartment next to his leg. Police called NCIC and had them place the firearm as stolen in NCIC. Police checked for cameras, and all of them were facing away from the man's truck.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop at 1600 E. 37th St for a headlight out on a black Kia Optima. Police made contact with the driver, who was unaware of the light being out. She had a valid license and police gave her a warning for the light.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. The manager told police that she got a suspicious phone call from a man claiming to be Mr. Patel. She said the man began asking questions about the fire extinguishers and how much money was in the cash register. She said he was acting as though they were going to receive a package at this address. She wanted to report the incident because she thought it was highly suspicious.

* * *

During the course of patrol, officers observed a BMW 328i traveling north on Highway 153. Officers saw that the vehicle's passenger side headlight was not functioning. Officers accelerated to 60 mph to catch up to the vehicle which was going approximately 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers initiated emergency equipment with the vehicle pulling to the right at 1204 Gadd Road at Thomas Lane. Officers made contact with the driver, who said his mother had asked him to take her car to the gas station for groceries. He said he was returning to the residence they were staying at when he was stopped by police. He said he did not have his license on him, with officers later learning that he had only been issued a state ID. The man was issued a verbal warning and was released from the scene.

* * *

A man on Day Lily Trail told police that sometime overnight someone entered his unlocked 2009 Subaru and stole his wallet and its contents. He said he was unaware of this until a jogger came to his residence with some of the items that were in his wallet and returned them to him.

* * *

The manager at Watt-N-Storage, 1415 Crawford St., told police that around 5 a.m. a white male cut a hole through his fence and he had video footage of the incident. He said that once inside the fence, the man went straight to Unit 273 and gained entry without damaging the lock, as if he "picked" the lock. He also said that the man placed several items outside the unit; however, the man did not appear to take anything. The man then left in a dark colored sedan in an unknown direction. The video footage was consistent with the manager's statement. There is no suspect information. The unit owner could not be reached by phone.

* * *

An accident was reported at the Chick-fil-A, 5740 Hwy 153. A woman said she was in the drive-thru line when a Chick-fil-a employee motioned for another vehicle to pull around hers. It appears that a rubber wedge, used to support granite counter tops, rubbed against the rear passenger side corner of her vehicle. The rubber wedge transferred a scuff to her vehicle. There did not appear to be any physical damage to either vehicle. She wanted a property damage report for her insurance company.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a residence on Solar Drive for an open door. After clearing the residence, it was determined that no one lived there. There were no signs of squatters or forced entry. The door was secured and locked.

* * *

A rear end accident without injuries was reported at Carter Street and West 10th. Officers spoke with the two involved drivers. Neither had any damage to their vehicles and did not wish to make an accident report. The female driver said she did wish for a miscellaneous report to be filed in case her husband thought there was in fact damage. In the case the woman changes her mind, vehicle information was obtained, as well as insurance.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported walking in the middle of Amnicola Highway. Police approached a female walking in the middle of the street and identified her. She said she was walking from Bonny Oaks Drive and was homeless, looking for someplace to go. Police ran her through NCIC and found that she had a warrant that did not verify per sessions. Police transported her to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission, 1513 N. Holtzclaw Ave.

* * *

A homeless man was reported setting up a camp behind The Hutton Company, 736 Cherry St. The woman who called police told them she saw a white male with a bucket in the back corner of a patio behind the business. Officers spoke with the man and were able to identify him. Officers told him that he could not be camping back there and that it was private property. The man was run for warrants, with no return. The man left the area.

* * *

A man told police that while leaving his house this morning he did not let his windshield defrost, causing him to strike a tree on Morin Road with the front driver's side of his vehicle. Police gathered his information and left the scene.

* * *

A person was reported "down" near the entranceway to the Walmart Super Store, 3550 Cummings Hwy. Police found a homeless man lying on the ground sleeping in the sun. EMS responded to the scene and checked his medical condition. He was found to be normal. No treatment was needed.