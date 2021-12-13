2 Shot In Chattanooga Sunday Evening

Two people were shot in Chattanooga Sunday evening.
At approximately 8:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
A short time later, officers were notified of another male victim, 17, on Belle Vista Avenue.
They responded and secured that scene as well.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that there was an exchange of gunfire and each victim was struck.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.