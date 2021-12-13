2 Shot In Chattanooga Sunday Evening

Two people were shot in Chattanooga Sunday evening.

At approximately 8:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

They responded and secured that scene as well. A short time later, officers were notified of another male victim, 17, on Belle Vista Avenue.They responded and secured that scene as well.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that there was an exchange of gunfire and each victim was struck.