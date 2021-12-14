Man, 26, Shot On Saturday On Mountain View Court

A man, 26, was shot on Saturday on Mountain View Court.

At approximately 12:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers determined the incident to have occurred in the 1500 block of Mountain View Court and was domestic in nature. They then located and secured the crime scene. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim was not cooperative and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. Investigators are continuing to follow all leads and the case remains active.