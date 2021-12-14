 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Man, 26, Shot On Saturday On Mountain View Court

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

A man, 26, was shot on Saturday on Mountain View Court.

At approximately 12:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 
 
 Officers determined the incident to have occurred in the 1500 block of Mountain View Court and was domestic in nature. They then located and secured the crime scene. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation. 
 
The victim was not cooperative and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. Investigators are continuing to follow all leads and the case remains active.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 


December 14, 2021

Man, 26, Shot On Saturday On Mountain View Court

December 14, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Is Talking To Bushes; "Incredibly" Drunk Man Tells Lyft Driver He Placed 3 Bombs Around Chattanooga

December 14, 2021

HCSO Deputy Ashley Buckner Receives Prestigious Awards For DUI Enforcement Efforts


A man, 26, was shot on Saturday on Mountain View Court. At approximately 12:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)

An anonymous caller on Portview Circle told police his neighbor was walking around talking to bushes and he wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he walked from ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley Buckner was recognized at the 2021 Annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) “Night of Remembrance” event on Thursday, in Nashville, along with ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Man, 26, Shot On Saturday On Mountain View Court

A man, 26, was shot on Saturday on Mountain View Court. At approximately 12:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed a man was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers determined the incident to have occurred ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Is Talking To Bushes; "Incredibly" Drunk Man Tells Lyft Driver He Placed 3 Bombs Around Chattanooga

An anonymous caller on Portview Circle told police his neighbor was walking around talking to bushes and he wanted police to check on him. Police spoke with the neighbor, who said he walked from the east side of Chattanooga to come see his brother. The man had no outstanding warrants. He did not need any assistance from police nor had any medical issues. * * * A woman on Valentine ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Murray On Rodeo

A lot of years ago I was befriended by Jim Murray, easily one of the greatest sports writers in America’s history. He was the national Sports Writer of the Year anytime he wanted to be but, far better, was to join his crowd for dinner – be it at The Masters or the Kentucky Derby -- and, over refreshments, be regaled by one funny story after another. A syndicated columnist for ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Playing One More Year At Tennessee

Three days before the beginning of college football’s December signing period, Tennessee got a big commitment from a quarterback who’s already demonstrated to the Vols that he’s the can’t-miss type. Hendon Hooker announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility and return for another season with UT. Hooker’s post featured a ... (click for more)

Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame Honors Mark McCarter With Mel Allen Media Award

The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announce Mark McCarter will be recognized as the 2022 Mel Allen Media Award recipient at the 54th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 7. The Mel Allen Media Award was created to honor media members in the State of Alabama who have made a lifetime contribution to sports through their work as ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors