David Lester, 48, Arrested In Shooting Of Man, 74

David Lester, 48, has been arrested in the shooting of a 74-year old man.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 4200 block of Dorris Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Officers on scene determined that the incident was domestic in nature. Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that Lester was responsible for the shooting. He is in custody and is charged with aggravated domestic assault.