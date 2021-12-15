 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Jury Finds Texas Law Firm Unlawfully Solicited Families Of Deadly Chattanooga School Bus Crash

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

A Chattanooga jury unanimously found a Texas law firm, its owner, and agents liable for consumer protection violations and the unauthorized practice of law arising out of their actions in soliciting families of the fatal 2016 school bus crash in Chattanooga.

 

The jury found in favor of the state and against the Witherspoon Law Group, owner Nuru Witherspoon, and law firm representatives Glenn Smith and Alphonso McClendon.

 

Both Smith and McClendon, who are not licensed attorneys, solicited parents whose children had died in accidents.

McClendon also falsely held himself out as a lawyer, the State Attorney General's Office said.

 

Witherspoon was found responsible for the conduct of his firm’s representatives.

 

The defendants were also found to have violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act for causing confusion about their services, their association with lenders, and for contacting consumers at a funeral home while they were making final arrangements for their children.

 

For these violations, the jury ordered civil penalties against the defendants:

 

  • $90,000 for the unauthorized practice of law
  • $6,000 for violations of the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act

“These individuals - who did not even live or work in Tennessee - preyed upon victims’ families while in the darkest days of their grief,” said Attorney General Herbert Slatery. “We appreciate the jury’s unanimous decision in this matter and our team of attorneys who worked to hold the defendants accountable for the last five years.

 

"This should send a message: misrepresenting yourself and attempting to practice law when you are not licensed here, will not be tolerated. From the outset we were determined to take this to trial. We will do the same thing again if confronted with this type of behavior.”

 

The State has also filed a motion for permanent injunction and a motion for attorney’s fees.

 


December 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

December 15, 2021

Newly Remodeled Silverdale Correctional Facility Is Under Budget, To Open Fully By Christmas

December 15, 2021

County Commission Votes 6-3 Against Ooltewah-Georgetown Road PUD In Area Of Large Farms


A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet

After closing the 45-year-old downtown Hamilton County Jail earlier this year, Sheriff Jim Hammond told the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners Wednesday that the newly remodeled Silverdale

The Hamilton County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday against a special exceptions permit for a planned unit development (PUD) in a rural section of large farms without a subdivision for miles.



Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don't think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you'd find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting

Roy Exum: No More Ds Or Fs

In California some of the largest school districts – like Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego – are phasing out 'D' and 'F' grades in "an attempt to reengage students" and boost entry into the state's colleges. Instead they give a child an "incomplete." Already some school districts have switched to "pass-fail" from letter grades. "Our hope is that students begin to see schools as

Chandler Has 1st Double-Double As Vols Beat USC Upstate, 96-52

Tennessee's most complete performance of the season was on display Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Volunteers took down USC Upstate, 96-52. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. He became the first Volunteer this season to log 10+ assists in a game. The team compiled 29 assists, the most in a game since

UTC Trio Named HERO Sports All-American

It's that time of year. One of wonder and excitement…it's when the All-America lists are announced. Truly, 'tis the season. The Chattanooga Mocs boast three on the first major awards list. HERO Sports announced the teams on Tuesday with offensive lineman Cole Strange, defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell and running back Ailym Ford mention. "They're very deserving," Coach


