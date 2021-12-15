County Commission Votes 6-3 Against Ooltewah-Georgetown Road PUD In Area Of Large Farms

The Hamilton County Commission voted 6-3 on Wednesday against a special exceptions permit for a planned unit development (PUD) in a rural section of large farms without a subdivision for miles. Jooma Development is planning the project at 10444 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

While the permit did not explicitly deal with sewage, that was the main topic of conversation when the resolution was discussed. With no sewer service nearby, the developer plans an on-site system.

Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) Director Mike Patrick said on-site treatment sewage systems are a “tool” in the toolbox.

Commissioner Warren Mackey and other commissioners questioned Mr. Patrick about water treatment and sewer systems. Even though the commission voted against the request, the developer will still be able to place 174 homes on the site that is zoned A-1. Had the PUD been granted a permit, the developers would have been allowed to create 184 home sites.

“If we build more houses, we then ensure more people are living here. This decentralized system can allow for more development in Hamilton County,” Commissioner David Sharpe said. “Is this a tool that can help us get there?”

Mr. Patrick said the on-site system can work, and that WWTA is looking at developing others as well. Commissioner Mackey said that development should be the top priority for the county, and that the county is losing prospective residents to bordering counties like Bradley and Rhea.

“When you start talking about sewage treatment plants, if you start today trying to get the permits, you have to first find the piece of land,” Mr. Patrick said. “The key is that you have to find a piece of property, and then get it zoned. And then to build the plant, that would be a seven to 10 year process.”

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said that WWTA has been underfunded for years. He said he favors construction of a sewage treatment plant out in the county, but not at the McDonald Farm location at Sale Creek that the county is buying.

When the topic of money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) came up, Commissioner Mackey said those funds could go toward that goal. Mr. Patrick said he would rather see those funds allocated toward maintenance of the existing facilities.

Rep. Greg Vital, who owns farms in that section, had been among the opposition to the PUD.

Officials said the developer will have to get the on-site system approved by WWTA as well as TDEC.

In favor of the PUD were Commissioners Mackey, Sharpe and Katherlyn Geter.