Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 84 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Wednesday and 84 new positive cases, down from 144 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,907. The death total is now at 727.

It is reported the death was a white female, at 51-60.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 61 in Hamilton County - down from 73 on Tuesday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 27 Hamilton County inpatients and 16 patients are in ICU, down from 19 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,026, which is 97 percent. There are 1,154 active cases, down from 1,168 on Tuesday.