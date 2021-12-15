 Wednesday, December 15, 2021 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


DOE Transferring Over 3,500 Acres Of Scenic Land At Oak Ridge To The State

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Wednesday signed an Agreement in Principle with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) that lays the groundwork to transfer more than 3,500 acres of scenic East Tennessee land to the state.

 Transferring this federally owned land will increase natural resource management and designate areas for greenspace and mixed-use recreational opportunities for the public, officials said.

 “Conservation of this essential piece of the East Tennessee landscape is vitally important.

I am grateful for the partnership between the Department of Energy and the TWRA that will make this possible,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally.

 This agreement will cultivate collaboration and support the long-term vision of creating an asset for the community and the region, he said.

 “The East Tennessee region is unique, and we are pleased to be working together with DOE on these property transfers that will allow us to expand our services in the area,” said Bobby Wilson, TWRA executive director. “We will be able to increase recreational opportunities, prioritize wildlife habitat management, and introduce new programs that will benefit both the community and the environment.”

 DOE and TWRA will complete the transfer process under federal law, which requires regulatory approvals and generally takes one to three years to complete.

 “This partnership between DOE and TWRA is an excellent opportunity for both organizations to act as one in preserving areas of the Oak Ridge Reservation,” said Johnny Moore, manager of DOE’s ORNL Site Office.  “We’re pleased to be part of an effort to expand access to the outstanding natural assets we have.” 

 Once complete, the community will have greater connectivity to the region’s abundant natural assets. The ultimate vision is to provide open spaces where residents and visitors can experience and enjoy nature. The terrain of these areas offers abundant opportunities for fishing, hunting, boating, hiking, birding, mountain biking, and wildlife viewing, it was stated.

 “This is an exciting step forward in our efforts to transfer land that can be reused and benefits the community,” said Laura Wilkerson, acting manager for DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management. “Our program has always focused on advancing conservation and sustainability, so finding new and diverse opportunities to connect people with the environment is a great achievement. I want to thank our contractor partner, UCOR, for their incredible support and helping bring this agreement to fruition.”

 The agreement is a component of a larger effort by DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management and its cleanup contractor UCOR to transform the East Tennessee Technology Park into a multi-use industrial park for the community. To date, DOE has transferred nearly 1,300 acres to attract new economic development, constructed facilities that share the site’s unique history, and set aside thousands of acres for conservation. That latter will be under the watch of TWRA through these future transfers.

 DOE’s Oak Ridge Reservation is located on approximately 32,000 acres in East Tennessee. It lies within the Great Appalachian Valley of East Tennessee between the Cumberland and Great Smoky Mountains, and it is bordered by the Clinch River that ultimately joins the Tennessee River. Since the 1940s, the site has played a vital role in energy, technology, and defense missions worldwide, it was noted.


December 15, 2021

TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Wednesday

December 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

December 15, 2021

State Representative Greg Vital Appointed Deputy Whip


More than 8,000 additional consumers impacted by weekend storms now have electric power restored to their homes and businesses over the past 24-hours through the combined efforts of Tennessee ... (click for more)

A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet ... (click for more)

House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, (R- Goodlettsville), named State Rep. Greg Vital, ( R-Harrison), as deputy whip for the Tennessee House Republican Caucus for the 112th Tennessee General Assembly. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TVA Storm Damage Recovery Update: Wednesday

More than 8,000 additional consumers impacted by weekend storms now have electric power restored to their homes and businesses over the past 24-hours through the combined efforts of Tennessee Valley Authority and local power company personnel working in northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky. As of noon on Wednesday, about 19,000 remain without power in the region, down from ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officers Try To Get "Dive-Bombing" Bird Out Of House; Man Slashes Woman's Tires When She Won't Give Him A Ride

A woman on West 40th Street called police and said she had a small bird trapped inside her home that would not fly out her open door. The bird continued to "dive-bomb" toward the officer's feet or beneath a bed and fly back up and away to different high points. Attempts to detain the bird with a bag were unsuccessful. All interior doors of the residence were closed once the bird ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thanks To Judge Bean For His Service On And Off The Bench

Chattanooga City Court Judge Russell Bean will be stepping off the bench at the end of his current term. I don’t think our community realizes his value. If you could follow Judge Bean around during the week and on the weekend you’d find him at many community events, visiting sick friends in the hospital and going to funeral visitations. He even enjoys eating with his broadcasting ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No More Ds Or Fs

In California some of the largest school districts – like Los Angeles, Oakland and San Diego – are phasing out ‘D’ and ‘F’ grades in “an attempt to reengage students” and boost entry into the state’s colleges. Instead they give a child an “incomplete.” Already some school districts have switched to “pass-fail” from letter grades. “Our hope is that students begin to see schools as ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Has 1st Double-Double As Vols Beat USC Upstate, 96-52

Tennessee's most complete performance of the season was on display Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, as the Volunteers took down USC Upstate, 96-52. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. He became the first Volunteer this season to log 10+ assists in a game. The team compiled 29 assists, the most in a game since ... (click for more)

UTC Trio Named HERO Sports All-American

It’s that time of year. One of wonder and excitement…it’s when the All-America lists are announced. Truly, ‘tis the season. The Chattanooga Mocs boast three on the first major awards list. HERO Sports announced the teams on Tuesday with offensive lineman Cole Strange, defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell and running back Ailym Ford mention. “They’re very deserving,” Coach ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors