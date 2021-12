Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



True Bills:

312612 1 APPLEBY, SEAN S DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 12/15/2021

312612 2 APPLEBY, SEAN S VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 12/15/2021

312612 3 APPLEBY, SEAN S DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021

312613 1 COX, AMANDA PAIGE POSSESSION OF HEROIN 12/15/2021

312613 2 COX, AMANDA PAIGE TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 12/15/2021

312613 3 COX, AMANDA PAIGE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 12/15/2021

312613 4 COX, AMANDA PAIGE CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 12/15/2021

312613 5 COX, AMANDA PAIGE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021

312614 1 DAVIS, TIMOTHY SAMUEL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 12/15/2021

312614 2 DAVIS, TIMOTHY SAMUEL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021

312619 1 RIDLEY JR, JESSE RAYMOND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021

312619 2 RIDLEY JR, JESSE RAYMOND AGGRAVATED RIOT 12/15/2021

312619 3 RIDLEY JR, JESSE RAYMOND CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 12/15/2021

312616 1 DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021

312616 2 DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS AGGRAVATED RIOT 12/15/2021

312616 3 DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 12/15/2021

312617 1 EPPS, LEONTA DEMON AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021

312617 2 EPPS, LEONTA DEMON AGGRAVATED RIOT 12/15/2021

312617 3 EPPS, LEONTA DEMON CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 12/15/2021

312615 1 DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021



312615 2 DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED RIOT 12/15/2021

312615 3 DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 12/15/2021

312618 1 KENNEY, CHRISTOPHER ERIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021

312618 2 KENNEY, CHRISTOPHER ERIC AGGRAVATED RIOT 12/15/2021

312618 3 KENNEY, CHRISTOPHER ERIC CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 12/15/2021

312620 1 FITCH, MARKEL L EVADING ARREST 12/15/2021

312622 1 WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM 12/15/2021

312622 2 WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL POSS.

OF FIREARM UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021312622 3 WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 12/15/2021312622 4 WATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312621 1 FITCH, MARKEL L UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM 12/15/2021312621 2 FITCH, MARKEL L POSS. OF FIREARM UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021312621 3 FITCH, MARKEL L POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 12/15/2021312621 4 FITCH, MARKEL L POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312623 1 FREEMAN, BRANDON KYLE VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 12/15/2021312623 2 FREEMAN, BRANDON KYLE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021312624 1 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH RETALIATION 12/15/2021312624 2 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 12/15/2021312624 3 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH RESISTING ARREST 12/15/2021312624 4 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312625 1 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 12/15/2021312625 2 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 12/15/2021312625 3 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312625 4 GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH RESISTING ARREST 12/15/2021312626 1 GOINS, BRANDON LEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312626 2 GOINS, BRANDON LEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312628 1 WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312628 2 WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH BURGLARY 12/15/2021312627 1 GOINS, BRANDON LEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312627 2 GOINS, BRANDON LEE BURGLARY 12/15/2021312629 1 HARVEY, DERRICK DEMARIO SECOND DEGREE MURDER 12/15/2021312629 2 HARVEY, DERRICK DEMARIO POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 12/15/2021312630 1 HILL, JACARIOS TREON BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 12/15/2021312630 2 HILL, JACARIOS TREON THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312630 3 HILL, JACARIOS TREON VANDALISM 12/15/2021312631 1 HUBBARD, ANTONIO RODRIQUEZ VANDALISM 12/15/2021312632 1 HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR EVADING ARREST 12/15/2021312632 2 HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 12/15/2021312634 1 KRUM, ERIC SEAN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 12/15/2021312634 2 KRUM, ERIC SEAN POSSESSION OF HEROIN 12/15/2021312634 3 KRUM, ERIC SEAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312633 1 KONRAD, KORI LYNEA POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 12/15/2021312633 2 KONRAD, KORI LYNEA POSSESSION OF HEROIN 12/15/2021312633 3 KONRAD, KORI LYNEA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312635 1 MARANIC, TRISTAN L VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 12/15/2021312635 2 MARANIC, TRISTAN L DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021312636 1 MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/15/2021312636 2 MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312636 3 MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/15/2021312636 4 MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312636 5 MCNABB, LAUREN ASHLEY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/15/2021312637 1 WALL, LAUREN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/15/2021312637 2 WALL, LAUREN THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312637 3 WALL, LAUREN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/15/2021312637 4 WALL, LAUREN THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312637 5 WALL, LAUREN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 12/15/2021312638 1 MILLER, ANTHONY JOSEPH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021312639 1 PIERCY, AMY RACHELLE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 12/15/2021312640 1 RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312641 1 REDDEN, ESHANNA BERNICE THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312641 2 REDDEN, ESHANNA BERNICE CRIMINAL SIMULATION 12/15/2021312642 1 RHEA JR, WILLIAM DAVID THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312643 1 RHEA JR, WILLIAM DAVID POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 12/15/2021312644 1 ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD VANDALISM 12/15/2021312644 2 ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/15/2021312645 1 SHARP, ANDREW J SPEEDING 12/15/2021312645 2 SHARP, ANDREW J VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 12/15/2021312645 3 SHARP, ANDREW J DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021312646 1 SHERRILL, MICHAEL P THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312648 1 SHERRILL, RITA JUAN FRAUDULENT RECEIPT OF FOOD ASSISTANCE 12/15/2021312647 1 SHERRILL, MICHAEL P FRAUDULENT RECEIPT OF FOOD ASSISTANCE 12/15/2021312649 1 SHERRILL, RITA JUAN THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312650 1 SMITH, TOSHIA LAURAY FORGERY 12/15/2021312650 2 SMITH, TOSHIA LAURAY FORGERY 12/15/2021312650 3 SMITH, TOSHIA LAURAY THEFT OF IDENTITY 12/15/2021312651 1 VASQUEZ-DOMIGUEZ, JUANA ADELIA DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 12/15/2021312651 2 VASQUEZ-DOMIGUEZ, JUANA ADELIA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 12/15/2021312652 1 WALL, LAUREN THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312653 1 WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312653 2 WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312653 3 WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM 12/15/2021312653 4 WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 12/15/2021312654 1 WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN POSSESSION OF HEROIN 12/15/2021312654 2 WHITAKER, JENNIFER CAITLIN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/15/2021312655 1 WILLIAMS, TONY CORTEZ BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 12/15/2021312655 2 WILLIAMS, TONY CORTEZ THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021312656 1 WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG THEFT OF PROPERTY 12/15/2021