Greg Martin To Seek Re-Election For County Commission District 3

Friday, December 17, 2021
Greg Martin
Greg Martin

Greg Martin announced his re-election bid Friday for the District 3 seat on the Hamilton County Commission. Mr. Martin was elected to an unexpired term on the Commission in November of 2016 and re-elected to his first full term in 2018.

 

“Experience in local county government will be critical with the election of a new mayor and at least 5 new commissioners. I look forward to providing some continuity for our local government,” Mr.

Martin stated.


He added, “Listening to the people in the community where I was raised is important to me. The citizens of Hixson, Middle Valley, and Lakesite want a government that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to their needs. The people want a government that works for them and what is in their best interest. Families want an education system that is accountable to parents and partners with local business leaders to provide a first class education for young people.”


Safety in schools and the community is a top priority for the former District 3 school board representative who was voted the 2015 TN PTA School Board Member of the Year, the campaign said. 

 

Mr. Martin said, “Our first responders need to have all of the tools and training to do their jobs and keep our schools and community safe.”


Mr. Martin, who managed a network of cemeteries for over 20 years, said he knows that private businesses risking capital to invest in communities is what drives the local economy. “We must continue to have policies that make Hamilton County the preferred choice for new and expanding businesses. Our unemployment rate is lower than the national and state levels because of leaders working together to move our community forward.”


Mr. Martin and his four adult sons, Benjamin, Austin, Jay, and Peyton, were educated in D3 public schools. He is the son of Dianne Killough Martin and the late John Martin, both of Hixson. Mr. Martin’s wife, Sheila, is a teacher with Hamilton County Schools.


Mr. Martin’s involvement in the community include the current chairman of the Board of the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Mid South, past president of the Hixson Kiwanis Club, serving on the Advisory Boards of the Friends of Hixson, and The North River Civic Center, and past Board Member of the Hixson Council of the Chamber of Commerce. He was inducted in the Hixson High School Hall of Fame in 2018. He is a graduate of Hixson High and Bryan College. Mr. Martin is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realty Center in Hixson. Frank Steil will serve as Campaign Treasurer.

December 17, 2021

Police Blotter: People Set Up Chairs And Bedding In Front Of A Business; Ex-Husband Posts Photo Of Burning Couch On Facebook

Officers were notified by dispatch that three people had set up chairs, bedding and various other boxes in front of a store at 17 Cherokee Blvd. Officers arrived on scene and found two men and a woman. Officers told them they were blocking the entrance to a business and the owner requested they leave their property. The three agreed to leave and gathered their items and left. They ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Democratic Party Vice-Chairman Sean Nix Considering District 11 County Commission Race

Hamilton County Democratic Party Vice-Chairman Sean Nix announced his exploratory campaign for County Commission in a video posted to his official Facebook page early Friday morning. “In the coming days and weeks, I will be speaking directly with our community stakeholders to ensure that the newly created District 11 will emerge as a community replicated throughout Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

We’re Wasting People As Well As Natural Resources

Both The Wall Street Journal and Commercial Appeal referred to my older sister, June Mann Averyt, as a “grumpy Mother Teresa”. June died of cancer in 2016. At her funeral a stranger approached me saying, “If not for your sister, I would’ve froze to death.” That’s a statement that sticks with you. June began working with the homeless while living in New York City in the 1980s. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Farm Is A Steal

In the years to come, it will be proven that one of the smartest decisions the leaders of Hamilton County have ever made is to buy The McDonald Farm. I know because I am an expert in envisioning what will bloom and blossom on its nearly 2,200 acres. I am an expert because I have quite literally walked the farm for 60 years and any fool who cannot feel such might and grandeur beneath ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols' Recruiting Goes From Mediocre To Really Good

A few weeks ago, the recruiting class of 2022 for the Tennessee football team was looking pretty mediocre. In fact it was downright bleak as the Vols were anywhere from 25th to 30th in the national polls. However, Coach Josh Heupel and his staff transformed the class into a pretty darn good group, now ranked in the top 10-15 depending upon whose poll you look at. It was at least ... (click for more)

Flames Close Pre-Christmas Schedule Against Alabama-Huntsville

The Lee University men’s basketball team will close its pre-Christmas schedule with one of its top matchups of the season when the Flames host Gulf South Conference rival Alabama Huntsville inside Walker Arena on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. The entertainment gets underway at 2 p.m. when the Lady Flames host the Lady Chargers from Huntsville. Lee Athletic Director Larry Carpenter ... (click for more)


