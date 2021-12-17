Greg Martin To Seek Re-Election For County Commission District 3

Greg Martin announced his re-election bid Friday for the District 3 seat on the Hamilton County Commission. Mr. Martin was elected to an unexpired term on the Commission in November of 2016 and re-elected to his first full term in 2018.

“Experience in local county government will be critical with the election of a new mayor and at least 5 new commissioners. I look forward to providing some continuity for our local government,” Mr. Martin stated.

He added, “Listening to the people in the community where I was raised is important to me. The citizens of Hixson, Middle Valley, and Lakesite want a government that is transparent, accountable, and responsive to their needs. The people want a government that works for them and what is in their best interest. Families want an education system that is accountable to parents and partners with local business leaders to provide a first class education for young people.”

Safety in schools and the community is a top priority for the former District 3 school board representative who was voted the 2015 TN PTA School Board Member of the Year, the campaign said.

Mr. Martin said, “Our first responders need to have all of the tools and training to do their jobs and keep our schools and community safe.”

Mr. Martin, who managed a network of cemeteries for over 20 years, said he knows that private businesses risking capital to invest in communities is what drives the local economy. “We must continue to have policies that make Hamilton County the preferred choice for new and expanding businesses. Our unemployment rate is lower than the national and state levels because of leaders working together to move our community forward.”

Mr. Martin and his four adult sons, Benjamin, Austin, Jay, and Peyton, were educated in D3 public schools. He is the son of Dianne Killough Martin and the late John Martin, both of Hixson. Mr. Martin’s wife, Sheila, is a teacher with Hamilton County Schools.

Mr. Martin’s involvement in the community include the current chairman of the Board of the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Mid South, past president of the Hixson Kiwanis Club, serving on the Advisory Boards of the Friends of Hixson, and The North River Civic Center, and past Board Member of the Hixson Council of the Chamber of Commerce. He was inducted in the Hixson High School Hall of Fame in 2018. He is a graduate of Hixson High and Bryan College. Mr. Martin is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realty Center in Hixson. Frank Steil will serve as Campaign Treasurer.