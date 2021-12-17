Georgia Has 86 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,334 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 86 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,090.

There are 2,334 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,305,860 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 91,489, which is an increase of 197 since Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,754 cases, up 14; 98 deaths



Chattooga County: 3,780 cases, up 5; 91 deaths



Dade County: 1,909 cases, up 9; 18 deaths



Walker County: 10,056 cases, up 30; 134 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 19,719 cases, up 21; 329 deaths, up 1