Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 101 New Cases; Tennessee Has 47 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 101 new positive cases, down from 195 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 67,203. The death total is now at 737.

It is reported the deaths were one man and one woman, both white, one age 51-60 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 69 in Hamilton County - up from 61 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 22 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU, down from 20 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 65,192, which is 97 percent. There are 1,274 active cases, up from 1,257 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 2,485 new cases on Friday, for a total of 1,348,635 coronavirus cases.



There were 47 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Friday, for a total of 17,986.



The state currently has 1,083 people hospitalized from the virus, 19 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.972 million.



There have been 1,309,567 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,600 cases, up 1; 27 deaths



Bradley County: 23,108 cases, up 35; 249 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 2,981 cases, up 5; 46 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 5,983 cases, up 6; 77 deaths



McMinn County: 10,971 cases, up 8; 152 deaths



Meigs County: 2,299 cases; 33 deaths



Polk County: 3,322 cases, up 6; 37 deaths



Rhea County: 7,290 cases, up 10; 102 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,122 cases, up 10; 42 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 82,906 cases, up 140; 993 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 126,995 cases, up 317; 1,236 deaths



Shelby County: 151,058 cases, up 385; 2,431 deaths, up 1