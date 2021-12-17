 Saturday, December 18, 2021 57.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Randal Keeton Arrested In Georgia After Car Chase Beginning On I-75 North

Friday, December 17, 2021

Randal Keeton was arrested on Thursday, after leading authorities on a car chase, beginning near the Hamilton Place Mall, and ending in Georgia.

At approximately 4 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Austin Garrett observed a black Mustang driving recklessly on Interstate I-75 North near Hamilton Place Boulevard. He then attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop which was ignored, leading to a pursuit. 

Once the vehicle entered the area near the Hamilton Place Mall, Chief Garrett decided to temporarily terminate the pursuit, due to heavy traffic and congestion.

The driver of the Mustang lost control of his vehicle and spun out near the 2000 block of Hamilton Place Boulevard.

HCSO deputies then engaged the suspect and attempted to take him into custody, at which time he fled again, striking Chief Deputy Garrett’s vehicle in the process.

The pursuit was re-engaged after leaving the Hamilton Place Mall area and continued on I-75 South down into Catoosa County, despite the Mustang only having three functioning wheels at this point. 

The suspect then exited recklessly onto Cloud Springs Roadand multiple attempts were made to stop the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle becoming inoperable. Once stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. After a very brief foot pursuit the suspect was apprehended by HCSO deputies and taken into custody. 

HCSO personnel also identified a female juvenile passenger who was then transported via  dEMS to a local medical facility for observation and to make sure there were no serious injuries.

A loaded handgun was recovered from the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, along with approximately 100 rounds of ammunition. Several syringes were also found in the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Georgia resident Randal Keeton, who was turned over to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and later booked into the Catoosa County Jail. 

The following warrants were obtained and are on file in Hamilton County:

- Reckless driving
- Evading arrest
- Especially aggravated kidnapping 
- Aggravated child abuse 
- Reckless endangerment 
- Possessing firearm during commission of a dangerous felony 
- Driving on suspended license 
- Vandalism over $2,500 
- Leaving the scene of an accident with damage (x2) 
- Possession of drug paraphernalia 


