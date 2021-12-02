 Thursday, December 2, 2021 49.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Comptroller’s Office Suspends COVID Exemptions

Thursday, December 2, 2021

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is suspending all exemptions issued under the provisions of Public Chapter 6 of the 2021 Third Extraordinary Session after federal court judges in Kentucky and Louisiana issued preliminary injunctions on Tuesday, officials said.

The exemptions issued by the Comptroller’s Office allowed private businesses, governmental entities, schools, and other employers with federally awarded or amended contracts, subcontracts, or post secondary grants to impose COVID-19 vaccine requirements as a condition to receipt of federal funds.

Officials said, "On Tuesday, a U.S.

District Judge from the Eastern District of Kentucky issued a preliminary injunction and enjoined the federal government from enforcing the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee. Accordingly, the Comptroller’s Office can no longer find that compliance with Public Chapter 6 would result in a loss of federal funding.

"Similarly, a U.S. District Judge from the Western District of Louisiana issued a nationwide preliminary injunction on Tuesday enjoining and restraining the federal government from implementing a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services mandate requiring staff of certain healthcare providers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Comptroller’s Office has granted exemptions to Medicare & Medicaid providers, and these exemptions are also suspended.

"The Comptroller’s Office has issued 69 exemptions since Public Chapter 6 went into effect on November 12. It is important to note that these exemptions may be reinstated if the injunctions are lifted, and it is legally permissible.

"The Comptroller’s Office will continue to accept and process notices for exemption during this time; however, no exemptions will be granted unless it is legally permissible. Notices may be submitted at https://comptroller.tn.gov/covidexemption "


10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes

Hullander Campaign Raises Over $100,000 For County Mayor

Since announcing his candidacy for mayor of Hamilton County, Matt Hullander's campaign has raised over $100,000 and has commitments for fundraisers across Hamilton County, officials said Thursday. Supporters are planning upcoming fundraisers in Apison, Black Creek, Council Fire, The Enclave, Hampton on the Lake, Lookout Mountain, North Chattanooga and Signal Mountain. Hullander

In Praise Of EV - And Response (2)

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy's universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles

Roy Exum: The Winter Blues

Doctors call it Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and scientists are convinced about 10 million Americans suffer from what is commonly known as 'The Winter Blues.' Now about the last thing I want to write about is SAD and I know some people will not warm to the subject. But those who know me best know that I've had a problem with depression for years. I dutifully take two pills

#11/10 Lady Vols Fly Past Golden Eagles, 76-48

Rolling to its second consecutive win of 25 points or more, the No. 11/10 Tennessee women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech, 76-48, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee (7-0) has now won nine consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena. That is its longest streak of the Kellie Harper era and longest since UT rattled off 11 straight from Feb. 19, 2017,

Former GPS Star Lane Lawrence Named NCAA D-III All-Region

Lane Lawrence, an alumnus of Chattanooga's Girl Preparatory School, has been named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region VII Second Team. Lawrence, a native of Ringgold, is currently a junior at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind. She led Rose-Hulman's offense with 10 assists along with seven goals for a total of 24 points this past season.


