Man, 24, Shot Near Hamilton Place Mall In Possible Robbery Attempt

A 24-year-old man was shot near Hamilton Place Mall last Sunday night.

At approximately 11:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2000 block of Hamilton Place Blvd. on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings in the parking lot and secured the scene. A short time after securing the scene officers were notified by dispatch that a man had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers responded and confirmed a man was there suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and had been involved in the incident at the above location.

Officers determined that a possible robbery attempt may have occurred, so robbery investigators were notified and responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when an unknown suspect approached and began shooting, striking the victim.