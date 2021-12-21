Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry To Run Again

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry is seeking another term.

Mr. Henry said, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County over the past seven years as Circuit Court clerk. During that time, the Circuit and General Sessions Court Clerks’ Offices have improved online access to court records, made it easier to handle court-related business, and worked closely with Circuit and General Sessions Court judges as they decide civil cases in Hamilton County.

"Primarily as a result of the hard work of the dedicated deputy clerks, the General Sessions and Circuit Court Clerks’ Offices have achieved these successes while saving the taxpayers of Hamilton County hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I am now announcing my intent to seek reelection to this important office. I look forward to continuing my service as Circuit Court clerk and building on the work we started seven years ago. I would appreciate your support."