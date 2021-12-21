 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry To Run Again

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry
Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry is seeking another term.

Mr. Henry said, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County over the past seven years as Circuit Court clerk.  During that time, the Circuit and General Sessions Court Clerks’ Offices have improved online access to court records, made it easier to handle court-related business, and worked closely with Circuit and General Sessions Court judges as they decide civil cases in Hamilton County. 

"Primarily as a result of the hard work of the dedicated deputy clerks, the General Sessions and Circuit Court Clerks’ Offices have achieved these successes while saving the taxpayers of Hamilton County hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I am now announcing my intent to seek reelection to this important office. I look forward to continuing my service as Circuit Court clerk and building on the work we started seven years ago.  I would appreciate your support."


December 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Officer Buys Gas For Homeless Woman Whose Tank Was On Empty; Rolling Groceries Cause Traffic Mishap

December 21, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An officer met a woman on E. Main Street who said she was homeless and out of gas. She said she didn't have any money for gas and was waiting for a friend, who may not show up. The officer decided ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADU-BOAHENE, ISAAC KOJO 7197 Flagridge Dr Ooltewah, 373638389 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga REGISTRATION, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Officer Buys Gas For Homeless Woman Whose Tank Was On Empty; Rolling Groceries Cause Traffic Mishap

An officer met a woman on E. Main Street who said she was homeless and out of gas. She said she didn't have any money for gas and was waiting for a friend, who may not show up. The officer decided to assist her with her problem by putting gas in her car to get her to a safe place where she could stay warm for the night. * * * Police had conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

It seems every other morning I look at the Chattanoogan.com and see one more moron has led police on a dangerous chase on the interstate, through mall shopping lots and even sometimes quiet neighborhoods. I have a proposal for both the Georgia and Tennessee legislatures. It's very simple. One year for every mile, mandatory. You lead the police on a nine-mile chase. Then the moron ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The White Envelope

In 1982, Woman’s Day magazine asked its readers to enter a contest, “My Most Moving Holiday Tradition.” Nancy Gavin sent in a story entitled “For The Man Who Hated Christmas” and had no idea that in the next 40 years it would become a nationwide tradition. Her story won the contest, and it also won the hearts of thousands of families when we discovered what The White Envelope was ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper 's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)

Early Christmas: Moc Women End Losing Streak

Coach Katie Burrows and Chattanooga’s women's basketball Mocs celebrated Christmas a few days early this year. Facing the North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs on Monday afternoon at McKenzie Arena, the Chattanooga women did something they haven’t done all year and that’s win a basketball game at home. They’ve been close a couple of times, but they finally got over the hump on ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors