$118 Million Expansion Announced At Roper Corporation; 646 New Jobs To Be Added

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 - by Gail Perry
Governor Kemp visits Roper
Governor Kemp visits Roper

On Tuesday, a $118 million expansion of the manufacturing operation of the Roper Corporation plant in Walker County was announced.

The expansion will add 646 jobs to the plant that already employees 2,000 and currently is Walker County’s largest employer.

“Roper Corporation has been a key part of Walker County for almost 50 years,” said Roper Corporation President Lois Crandell. “Our relationships are strong and we have thrived here.”

“This decision didn’t happen overnight,” said Walker County Economic Development Director Robert Wardlaw. “Over the past couple of years, our team has focused on removing obstacles that hinder job growth, including housing and transportation. We have an amazing relationship with the folks at Roper and GE Appliances and I’m thankful for their willingness to partner with us on solutions.” 

This agreement is the culmination of coordinated, two and a half year effort of the Walker County Economic Development Authority, Walker County and the city of Lafayette. The resolution to authorize bonds for financing abatement of ad valorem taxes for 10 years was unanimously approved by the Walker County Economic Development Authority.

Along with increasing housing opportunities, Walker County launched a new transit route this year specifically for Roper’s workforce. The route provides Roper employees on first shift with reliable transportation to and from the plant, with direct pick-up and drop-off locations in Rossville, Chickamauga and LaFayette.

 “Roper Corporation has also been a valuable corporate citizen for many decades,” said Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield. “We admire their commitment to community outreach and are grateful for their continued desire to grow locally. This expansion will provide opportunities to strengthen our workforce, and the community as a whole.”

"Roper employees regularly volunteer with local community organizations. In addition, the company has donated generators, flashlights, cell phone chargers and coolers to tornado victims and appliances and critical supplies to healthcare workers, firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement officers," officials said.

“Roper Corporation is a key member of our community and I’m thrilled to see them continue to grow,” said LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold, who also serves as Chair of the Walker County Development Authority. “I’m also grateful for the partnership with Senator Jeff Mullis, the Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority and the state of Georgia that helps local industry thrive by being responsive to their needs.”

 

The Roper Corporation is a subsidiary of GE appliances. The LaFayette plant produces cooktops, ranges and wall ovens under multiple GE brands.


