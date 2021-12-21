 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 47.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,727 New Cases

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,144.

There are 3,727 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,317,209 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 92,054, which is an increase of 173 since Monday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,805 cases, up 20; 98 deaths

Chattooga County: 3,795 cases, up 4; 91 deaths

Dade County: 1,921 cases, up 6; 19 deaths, up 1

Walker County: 10,124 cases, up 34; 135 deaths

Whitfield County: 19,786 cases, up 8; 331 deaths, up 1


December 21, 2021

December 21, 2021

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry is seeking another term. Mr. Henry said, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County over the past seven years as Circuit Court clerk. During ... (click for more)

An officer met a woman on E. Main Street who said she was homeless and out of gas. She said she didn't have any money for gas and was waiting for a friend, who may not show up. The officer decided ... (click for more)

Newly selected Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson has named Dr. Sonia Stewart deputy superintendent for Hamilton County Schools. “Dr. Stewart brings a wealth of experience in developing leaders ... (click for more)



Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry To Run Again

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry is seeking another term. Mr. Henry said, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County over the past seven years as Circuit Court clerk. During that time, the Circuit and General Sessions Court Clerks’ Offices have improved online access to court records, made it easier to handle court-related business, and worked closely with Circuit ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officer Buys Gas For Homeless Woman Whose Tank Was On Empty; Rolling Groceries Cause Traffic Mishap

An officer met a woman on E. Main Street who said she was homeless and out of gas. She said she didn't have any money for gas and was waiting for a friend, who may not show up. The officer decided to assist her with her problem by putting gas in her car to get her to a safe place where she could stay warm for the night. * * * Police had conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Give Prison Time For Police Chases

It seems every other morning I look at the Chattanoogan.com and see one more moron has led police on a dangerous chase on the interstate, through mall shopping lots and even sometimes quiet neighborhoods. I have a proposal for both the Georgia and Tennessee legislatures. It's very simple. One year for every mile, mandatory. You lead the police on a nine-mile chase. Then the moron ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The White Envelope

In 1982, Woman’s Day magazine asked its readers to enter a contest, “My Most Moving Holiday Tradition.” Nancy Gavin sent in a story entitled “For The Man Who Hated Christmas” and had no idea that in the next 40 years it would become a nationwide tradition. Her story won the contest, and it also won the hearts of thousands of families when we discovered what The White Envelope was ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)

Mocs Look To Snap Skid Against MTSU On Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to snap a two-game skid in its last non-conference game of the season Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena against in-state foe Middle Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (9-3) is coming off a pair of road losses to two top-10 Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 squads in Belmont (7) and Murray State (10). ... (click for more)


