Georgia Has 24 More Coronavirus Deaths And 3,727 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,144.

There are 3,727 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,317,209 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 92,054, which is an increase of 173 since Monday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,805 cases, up 20; 98 deaths



Chattooga County: 3,795 cases, up 4; 91 deaths



Dade County: 1,921 cases, up 6; 19 deaths, up 1



Walker County: 10,124 cases, up 34; 135 deaths

Whitfield County: 19,786 cases, up 8; 331 deaths, up 1