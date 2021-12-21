 Tuesday, December 21, 2021 43.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Confirms Mayor Kelly’s Appointment Of Tom Hutka As Administrator For Department Of Public Works

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Tom Hutka
Tom Hutka

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday confirmed Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tom Hutka as incoming administrator for the Department of Public Works, effective January 2022. 

 

Mayor Kelly said, “The around-the-clock mission of Chattanooga Public Works is critically important—clean water, safe streets, diverting our waste from landfill. Identifying experienced and transformational leadership for DPW has been a top priority since taking office,” said Mayor Kelly. “Tom’s proven track record as a civil engineer and public works administrator will be a major asset for our ability to manage and improve the bedrock infrastructure and services that Chattanoogans rely on every single day.”


Mr.

Hutka has more than three decades of experience serving in local government, coming to Chattanooga most recently from Broward County, Fl., where he was the director of Public Works for a jurisdiction of nearly two million residents. Over the course of his career, he has also served in the capacities of city manager, deputy county manager, commissioner of Engineering and Construction, and Capital Program manager across various cities and counties. 

 

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work for the residents of Chattanooga, and look forward to providing the very best customer service for a great community,” said Mr. Hutka.

 

Mr. Hutka holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Princeton University and a master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University. He will transfer his professional-engineering license for practice in Tennessee.

 

"Throughout the hiring process, Tom consistently expressed a strong commitment and enthusiasm for getting to know and working alongside everyone currently serving on the Public Works team—to both keep our city running smoothly and safely, as well as to help improve performance, morale, and work toward Mayor Kelly's vision for One Team and One Chattanooga,” said Mayor Kelly’s COO Ryan Ewalt.


December 21, 2021

Council Discuss More Diversity On City Boards

December 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Officer Buys Gas For Homeless Woman Whose Tank Was On Empty; Rolling Groceries Cause Traffic Mishap

December 21, 2021

City Council Confirms Mayor Kelly’s Appointment Of Tom Hutka As Administrator For Department Of Public Works


Involving more of Chattanooga and increasing ease of access when it comes to serving in the city’s government was addressed during Tuesday’s City Council agenda session. The Chattanooga City ... (click for more)

An officer met a woman on E. Main Street who said she was homeless and out of gas. She said she didn't have any money for gas and was waiting for a friend, who may not show up. The officer decided ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday confirmed Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tom Hutka as incoming administrator for the Department of Public Works, effective January 2022. Mayor Kelly ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Council Discuss More Diversity On City Boards

Involving more of Chattanooga and increasing ease of access when it comes to serving in the city’s government was addressed during Tuesday’s City Council agenda session. The Chattanooga City Council’s Education and Innovation Committee discussed ways of diversifying the voices within various city boards and leadership positions in the government. Administrator Chris Anderson ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officer Buys Gas For Homeless Woman Whose Tank Was On Empty; Rolling Groceries Cause Traffic Mishap

An officer met a woman on E. Main Street who said she was homeless and out of gas. She said she didn't have any money for gas and was waiting for a friend, who may not show up. The officer decided to assist her with her problem by putting gas in her car to get her to a safe place where she could stay warm for the night. * * * Police had conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The White Envelope

In 1982, Woman’s Day magazine asked its readers to enter a contest, “My Most Moving Holiday Tradition.” Nancy Gavin sent in a story entitled “For The Man Who Hated Christmas” and had no idea that in the next 40 years it would become a nationwide tradition. Her story won the contest, and it also won the hearts of thousands of families when we discovered what The White Envelope was ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)

Mocs Look To Snap Skid Against MTSU On Wednesday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to snap a two-game skid in its last non-conference game of the season Wednesday night inside McKenzie Arena against in-state foe Middle Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (9-3) is coming off a pair of road losses to two top-10 Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 squads in Belmont (7) and Murray State (10). ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors