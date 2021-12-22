 Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw Appointed To Chair Tennessee Commission On Children And Youth

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Judge Robert Philyaw
Judge Robert Philyaw
Governor Bill Lee appointed Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw to serve as chair of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY) for the remainder of his three-year term. He joined TCCY in 2020 as a commission member.
 
“It’s nice anytime the Governor looks your way, but it’s more exciting to think about what we do at TCCY,” said Judge Philyaw. “I have the opportunity to be even more involved in the research and work that they do at the statewide level, and see how it affects children and families across the state.”
 
The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth advocates to improve the quality of life for children and families, and provides leadership and support for other child and family advocates.
It consists of 21 commissioners from across the state, who volunteer their time. 
 
“The staff does a really good job up there. Historically, TCCY has lobbied the legislature and picked issues they want to champion, push hard for, or push hard against,” said Judge Philyaw. “A couple years ago, we decided to walk that back a little. Our role is not so much to lobby, but to be the experts with the information to help the legislature, Governor’s office and youth agencies make good decisions.”
 
Prior to his role with the Juvenile Court, Judge Philyaw worked with youth in a variety of roles. It’s important to him to advance the TCCY mission of leading systems improvement for all children and families through data-driven advocacy, education, and collaboration. 
 
“I want to continue the great work, but I really want to take that and have the reputation of being available with the best information, the best data, the best practices,” said Judge Philyaw. “What we hope to do at TCCY is to be the repository of vast data and proven practices, and be there to provide that information and assist decision makers at every level.” 
 
Judge Philyaw received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from Christian Brothers University. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, where he received the Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence and the Dean’s Distinguished Service Award.
 
In 2015, Judge Philyaw was given the Chief Justice William M. Barker Equal Access to Justice Award by Legal Aid of East Tennessee. In 2019, he received the prestigious McCain-Abernathy Memorial Award from the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Law Judges. Judge Philyaw is a member of the Chattanooga Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the Tennessee Judicial Conference, and both the National and Tennessee Councils of Juvenile and Family Law Judges.

Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Wearing Ball Cap Drives Off In Gold Altima Conveniently Left Running; Woman Screaming Outside Her Home Needs Police After All

A man on Shallowford Road told police he arrived home at 10 p.m. and went inside to use the restroom. He said when he returned to his vehicle there was a black male in the driver's seat. He said the man began driving away. The only description he could give was that he was wearing a baseball cap. The man could not give a direction of travel and there is no video footage for police ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 40 More COVID Deaths, 5,796 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 40 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,179. There are 5,796 new cases on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,322,940 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 92,264, which is an increase of 210 since Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rudolph The Reindeer

I am flabbergasted by the fact that when I came across this story on Rudolph The Red-nosed Reindeer I had something of a mental flashback. Not in over 50 years, so help me, I haven’t thought of Rudolph but as I was reading this story, my mind recalled that “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, had a very shiny nose, and if you ever saw it, you would even say it glows. All of the other ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: A Vols/Lady Vols Christmas

Two Tennessee examples of the Christmas spirit caught my eye during the past week. On Tuesday, football tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant described playing the same position not as a competition for playing time but more as a cooperative effort to bring out the best in each other. “I’m really grateful for him, because he’s been great throughout the whole thing, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Bounce Back Strong Against ETSU

No. 7/9 Tennessee took a commanding victory over in-state foe ETSU on Monday night, winning 112-58 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The score reflects UT's highest point total since claiming a 131-69 triumph against Troy on Dec. 6, 2017, and is the most points scored in a single game during head coach Kellie Harper's tenure. Six Tennessee (10-1) players were in double figures, ... (click for more)


