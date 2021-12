Tennessee COVID Figures Revised; Hamilton County Rises From 753 To 881 Deaths; Tennessee Reports 2,174 More Deaths

Tennessee Health Department officials carried out a review and revised COVID death numbers up sharply.

According to state health department figures, Hamilton County COVID deaths are now at 881, up from 753 reported on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 5,396 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,366,921 coronavirus cases.



There were 2,174 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 20,388.



The state currently has 1,127 people hospitalized from the virus, 32 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.066 million.



There have been 1,317,920 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 96 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,619 cases, up 12; 37 deaths, up 8



Bradley County: 23,303 cases, up 50; 309 deaths, up 54



Grundy County: 3,004 cases, up 9; 64 deaths, up 17



Marion County: 6,021 cases, up 13; 107 deaths, up 28



McMinn County: 11,047 cases, up 22; 193 deaths, up 40



Meigs County: 2,328 cases, up 10; 43 deaths, up 9



Polk County: 3,350 cases, up 6; 50 deaths, up 11



Rhea County: 7,338 cases, up 26; 123 deaths, up 16



Sequatchie County: 3,156 cases, up 13; 60 deaths, up 14



Knox County: 83,647 cases, up 182; 1,049 deaths, up 48



Davidson County: 129,602 cases, up 934; 1,355 deaths, up 105



Shelby County: 154,730 cases, up 1,352; 2,663 deaths, up 214