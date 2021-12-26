Apartment Damaged By Fire Early Sunday Morning On Bailey Avenue

Chattanooga firefighters working a 24-hour Christmas shift responded to a multitude of calls, including a residential fire that is now under investigation.

The call came in at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday to a home in the 2400 block of Bailey Avenue that contains several different apartments. There were reports of fire in one of the units and it was unclear if anyone was home in the other apartments.

A second alarm was called for additional staffing due to the possibility of entrapment.

A small fire was found in the back apartment of the house and responding Red Shift companies had it out very quickly. No one else was found in the other apartments.

A resident was being monitored on the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.