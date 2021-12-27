Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Cummings Highway

A motorcyclist, 30, was killed on Christmas Eve in an accident on Cummings Highway.
At approximately 6:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality near the 3700 block of Cummings Highway.
A Nissan was traveling west on Cummings Highway in the center turn lane. A Ducati motorcycle was traveling east on Cummings Highway when the Nissan turned in front of it, causing a collision.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.