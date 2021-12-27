 Monday, December 27, 2021 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Cummings Highway

Monday, December 27, 2021

A motorcyclist, 30, was killed on Christmas Eve in an accident on Cummings Highway.

At approximately 6:03 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality near the 3700 block of Cummings Highway.
 
A Nissan was traveling west on Cummings Highway in the center turn lane. A Ducati motorcycle was traveling east on Cummings Highway when the Nissan turned in front of it, causing a collision.
 
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. 
 
 The investigation is ongoing.

December 27, 2021

Routine Business Check Ends With Felony Arrest In Cleveland

Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Adams conducted a routine business check of the Applegate Inn on APD 40 on Monday. While on scene, Deputy Adams observed a man sitting in a white Geo Prizm in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Dunn. Upon making contact with Dunn and conducting a probable cause search, Deputy Adams located a Taurus G2C ... (click for more)

Opinion

Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Omicron Variant

I’m not one to panic, but anyone who has been tracking the Omicron variant of COVID knows that in just the month of December we are seeing a surge like March of 2020 when the coronavirus first struck our unsuspecting public. According to WEBMD, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the U.S. due to the “extraordinarily contagious” Omicron variant, and they will ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulkerson Double-Double Fuels Vols To Win Over #6 Arizona

On a night when he matched the program record for games played, super senior John Fulkerson posted a double-double to lead 19th-ranked Tennessee to a 77-73 victory against No. 6 Arizona in front of a raucous crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 boards while adding two assists in 30 minutes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Uses Big Second-Half Run To Top MTSU

The Chattanooga Mocs have now concluded their pre-conference basketball schedule and what a great way to do it. Facing the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders at McKenzie Arena before the second-largest crowd of the season, it took the Mocs a little while to get over the hump, but once they did, they never looked back. Taking advantage of a spirited 18-2 run midway ... (click for more)


