Chattanooga Area Could Face Multiple Rounds Of Rain, Thunderstorms; Isolated Tornadoes Possible

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 - by AccuWeather
Less than three weeks after a historic tornado outbreak devastated portions of the central and southern United States, another round of feisty severe weather could be delivered in the final days of 2021.

AccuWeather forecasters are eyeing a developing storm as it pushes across the Midwest.

In the coming days, stormy weather is forecast to develop across a wide swath of the central and eastern United States. While snow may fall for portions of the Upper Midwst and Great Lakes, a different hazard will develop farther south beginning late Tuesday.

At the root of the hazard is an overabundance of warm, moist air which is set to be transported from the Gulf of Mexico to portions of the southeastern U.S. by midweek.

"This pattern will allow moisture to work well northward into portions of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and even Tennessee on Wednesday and could expand further into the southern Appalachian Mountains Wednesday night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

This abundant moisture, when coupled with unseasonably warm conditions already in place across much of the South, can set the stage for some explosive development.

Beginning Tuesday night and continuing for many areas into Wednesday night, multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to develop from the Gulf Coast through the Tennessee Valley and into the Ohio Valley.

"The main threat from these storms will be flash flooding and damaging winds, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph," Rinde cautioned, adding that there can also be isolated tornadoes and hail late Wednesday.

Any thunderstorm will arrive with the potential to produce significant rainfall in a short amount of time. Too much rain too quickly can lead to the development of flash flooding, which can turn dangerous quickly for anyone in its path.

In addition to heavy rainfall, any stronger storm can produce locally damaging winds on the order of 50-60 mph. Winds of this magnitude can lead to tree damage and may even impact power lines. Therefore, localized power outages cannot be completely ruled out at midweek.

Areas likely in the path of these potentially feisty storms include cities like Nashville, Birmingham and Atlanta. Travelers on portions of interstates 20, 40, 55 and 65 will also need to keep an eye to the sky for rapidly changing conditions from Tuesday night into Wednesday night.

While any thunderstorm can become locally severe midweek, forecasters say the greatest risk for severe weather will center over portions of the Gulf Coast states. The severe weather bull's-eye is forecast to mainly focus over portions of Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday as atmospheric conditions will be the ripest over these areas.

In any severe thunderstorm, drenching rainfall, damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and even hail cannot be ruled out.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

19 More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County Due To Backlog Of Reporting; State Has 164 More Deaths

Georgia Has 23,064 New Coronavirus Cases And 38 More Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RODERICK L 7900 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT UNDER ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a large increase in the number of deaths for Hamilton County residents on Monday. This is due to the review of death certificates by the Office ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 38 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,277. There are 23,064 new cases on Monday, as that total ... (click for more)



Pass A Vaccination Law That Applies To Everyone - And Response

The recent talk and push to make businesses who employ more than 100 people, responsible to do the government’s job, is confusing to me. Why are we going to force the large businesses, which make up only 1.9 percent of all employers responsible to vaccinate their people, at their expense? Yes, I said “their expense.” While the vaccine is ‘free’ the administration, production interruption, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coach's Wisdom

When my copy of The Epoch Times is delivered each week, I scan it quickly, scribbling short notes over the stories I want to return to, and then I read a wonderful newspaper. One of my favorite stops is called “Dear Next Generation” where readers share “advice to our young readers” and these are always delicious. With my sports background, I was particularly drawn to “Lessons Learned ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)

UTC Women Can't Keep Pace With #7 Lady Vols; Fall 91-41 in Knoxville

The UTC Mocs could not keep pace with the #7 Lady Vols and suffered a 50-point loss on Monday night in Knoxville. Tennessee improves to 11-1, including 7-1 at home, just before entering SEC Conference play. The Mocs slide to 2-12. The Lady Vols, substituting freely through much of the contest, led 22-5 at the quarter, then 43-19 at halftime. They were ahead 71-28 at the end ... (click for more)


