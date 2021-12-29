 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 948 New Cases, Highest Number Since Pandemic Began; 5 More Deaths

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 948 new positive cases on Wednesday, up from 505 on Tuesday. This is by far the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began. The second highest number of new cases in one day was 655 on Jan. 8, 2021.

The total number of cases in the county now stands at 70,070.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported five more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. The death total is 779.

It is reported the deaths were three men and two women; three white, one black and one race not determined; and one age 41-50, one age 51-60, one age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 124 in Hamilton County, up from 121 on Tuesday.

Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 72 Hamilton County inpatients and 29 patients are in ICU, down from 30 on Tuesday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,265, which is 95 percent. There are 3,026 active cases, up from 2,188 on Tuesday.

Officials said, "As the New Year’s weekend approaches, please take the time to review the CDC’s recommendations for safely celebrating the holiday. These include limiting indoor gatherings, avoiding crowds, and wearing a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth if you are in public, indoor settings. Please get tested if you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive or if you have any symptoms of COVID-19. To view testing availability, please visit our website at testing.hamiltontn.gov. You can also call our hotline at 423-209-8383 to receive assistance locating other tests near you.

 

"The most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community is to get vaccinated if you have not already done so. If you have received your primary series, please get your booster when you are eligible. You can view all vaccine eligibility requirements on the CDC’s website.

 

"The Health Department continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines at our Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site, Birchwood & Sequoyah Health Clinics, and pediatric vaccines at our East 3rd St Facility. Please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov for more details."

 

Additional resources

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

·         Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number of providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

·         To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

 


The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man said his wife "went crazy" and struck him with a van. Rebecca Kennedy, 46, of 2419 Oak St., was charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,358. There are 13,834 new cases on Wednesday, as that ... (click for more)



The manager of Hooter’s at 5912 Brainerd Road said a man argued with him over the tab and wouldn't leave. Police gave the man, who was intoxicated, a ride home because his wife had left him there. * * * A man on Webb Oaks Drive told police his ex-girlfriend attempted to take out a loan using his information. He said they used to date, but they had been separated for six ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man said his wife "went crazy" and struck him with a van. Rebecca Kennedy, 46, of 2419 Oak St., was charged with vehicular assault, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence. In the incident on Monday, officers said they found the husband with abrasions to his right knee and right side. He said his wife was angry "about something ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Political Wish List For 2022

Happy New Year, Y’all. Please let 2022 be a better year for our country and local community, because I truly love these Appalachian hills and river town - or southern Appalachian periphery to be geographically correct. I am optimistic that 2022 will be a better time for local businesses that darn near lost it all - some did lose it all, and for the children of this community. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "An Absolute Disgrace"

With two more days remaining in what has been an unbelievably bloody year in the Windy City, it is now official: Murders in Chicago have hit a 25-year high and Keith Thornton, a heroic dispatcher, just made a viral video that lays the blame squarely in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s lap. “This lady is disgraceful!” Thornton’s quick thinking this summer saved the lives of two officers and ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Set To Host Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coach Burrows Wants To Continue UT Series Despite Lopsided Game

Chattanooga and Tennessee played a women’s basketball game Monday night for the first time since 2015. Mocs coach Katie Burrows hopes it’s not the last time for a while. “I would like to continue this, Tennessee and Chattanooga playing each other in some capacity,” she said after UT’s 91-41 victory. “I think it’s fun for the players and a nice quick buzz up the road and maybe ... (click for more)


