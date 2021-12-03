Hamilton County Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 97 New Cases; Tennessee Has 103 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 97 new positive cases, down from 107 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 65,818. The death total is now at 706.

It is reported the deaths were two men and two women; two white and two black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 68 in Hamilton County - up from 65 on Thursday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 21 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU - up from 19 on Thursday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,303, which is 98 percent. There are 809 active cases, up from 769 on Thursday.

Tennessee reported 2,192 new cases on Friday, for a total of 1,323,222 coronavirus cases.



There were 103 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 17,399.



The state currently has 861 people hospitalized from the virus, 10 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.767 million.



There have been 1,289,320 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,575 cases, up 7; 23 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 22,730 cases, up 51; 233 deaths, up 4



Grundy County: 2,941 cases; 43 deaths



Marion County: 5,904 cases; 70 deaths, up 4



McMinn County: 10,789 cases, up 7; 143 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 2,239 cases, up 1; 32 deaths



Polk County: 3,268 cases, up 5; 33 deaths



Rhea County: 7,156 cases, up 11; 100 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 3,073 cases, up 2; 39 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 81,372 cases, up 136; 958 deaths



Davidson County: 124,833 cases, up 196; 1,210 deaths, up 5



Shelby County: 148,370 cases, up 202; 2,380 deaths, up 17