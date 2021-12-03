Bradley County Man Gets 80 Months In Federal Prison In Meth Case

A Bradley County man has been sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison after he was found with a large amount of meth.

Guy Sims appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On Nov. 24, 2019, a Cleveland, Tn., police officer was patrolling the area of the Days Inn parking lot in Cleveland. He stopped his marked patrol vehicle near an SUV with the defendant inside.

Sims exited the vehicle, approached, and told the officer that his driver’s license was suspended. During the interaction, Sims gave the officer consent to search the vehicle.

Another officer arrived shortly after to assist. While searching inside the vehicle, they found a bag of syringes, digital scales, and ammunition as well as a nylon bag from inside the spare tire, which contained a box of Ziploc bags and a large bag of what laboratory testing confirmed was methamphetamine with a weight of approximately 485.5 grams.

Sims told the officers that he was a convicted felon. Although the ammunition was in his possession, he said it did not belong to him.