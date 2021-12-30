 Thursday, December 30, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say Rhonda Essenpreis, 63, Killed Randall Otto, 69, With A Large Butcher Knife At Signal Mountain Home

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Police said Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis, 63, killed 69-year-old Randall Paul Otto, with a large butcher knife at a residence on Signal Mountain.

Authorities went to 3641 Scarlet Maple Court on Wednesday at 3:08 a.m. and found Mr. Otto dead in a chair in the living room. He had been stabbed three times.

An affidavit says it appears he was first stabbed in the back of the head, then he got on his knees and tried to crawl away. He was then stabbed two more times, including one blow that went into his internal organs.

Ms. Essenpreis was found with her hands and feet covered with blood.

Police said there was a packed suitcase by where the attacks took place, and Mr. Otto may have angered Ms. Essenpreis by trying to leave their romantic relationship.

Officers were first summoned to the house by a woman who said she had gotten a call from her mother saying she had overdosed.

Police found Ms. Essenpreis hiding behind a wall. She then locked herself in a bedroom. Officers had to force their way in. The bed on which she was lying was covered with blood, it was stated.

The affidavit says Ms. Essenpreis has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication. She also has a sleep disorder, it was stated.

Ms. Essenpreis was charged with criminal homicide.

She declined to give a statement to police.

She was booked at the workhouse after being taken to the hospital to be checked for a drug overdose. 


Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

Hamilton County Has 727 New COVID Cases And 1 More Death

A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 727 new positive cases on Thursday, down from 948 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 70,797. The Hamilton County ... (click for more)

A New Year And A Brand New Ledger

In just a few days we will be given a wonderful opportunity from God, a new year. We will be granted the opportunity to close the ledger of 2021 with all its turmoil, divisions, threats and fears that took a toll on us as a people and be handed a brand new one to start afresh. As we open it let us be determined to make 2022 a year of rebuilding and beginning again. Let us look ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hospitals In Crisis

It is no secret that most Americans despise government mandates, especially when it is affecting the health care industry so badly. It is also obvious the new surge of COVID is stretching the nation’s hospitals and their staffs to the limit so this is hardly the time for The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to just announce it will start enforcing the vaccine mandates ... (click for more)

Shorthanded Vols Fall At Alabama, 73-68

Despite being down two starters, 14th-ranked Tennessee battled before falling on the road to No. 19 Alabama, 73-68, late Wednesday. Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols in scoring and rebounding with 15 points and nine boards. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi also had a productive night, contributing 13 points and six rebounds. Making his first career start, freshman ... (click for more)

UTC Set To Host Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize ... (click for more)


