Police Say Rhonda Essenpreis, 63, Killed Randall Otto, 69, With A Large Butcher Knife At Signal Mountain Home

Police said Rhonda Lorna Essenpreis, 63, killed 69-year-old Randall Paul Otto, with a large butcher knife at a residence on Signal Mountain.

Authorities went to 3641 Scarlet Maple Court on Wednesday at 3:08 a.m. and found Mr. Otto dead in a chair in the living room. He had been stabbed three times.

An affidavit says it appears he was first stabbed in the back of the head, then he got on his knees and tried to crawl away. He was then stabbed two more times, including one blow that went into his internal organs.

Ms. Essenpreis was found with her hands and feet covered with blood.

Police said there was a packed suitcase by where the attacks took place, and Mr. Otto may have angered Ms. Essenpreis by trying to leave their romantic relationship.

Officers were first summoned to the house by a woman who said she had gotten a call from her mother saying she had overdosed.

Police found Ms. Essenpreis hiding behind a wall. She then locked herself in a bedroom. Officers had to force their way in. The bed on which she was lying was covered with blood, it was stated.

The affidavit says Ms. Essenpreis has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication. She also has a sleep disorder, it was stated.

Ms. Essenpreis was charged with criminal homicide.

She declined to give a statement to police.

She was booked at the workhouse after being taken to the hospital to be checked for a drug overdose.

