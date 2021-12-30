December 30, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department reported 948 new positive cases on Wednesday, up from 505 on Tuesday. This is by far the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.
A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her
residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she took her trash out, and upon returning to her residence, she saw a gun next to her back steps. She said no one in the residence owns a gun or would have a reason to have a gun. Police located
In just a few days we will be given a wonderful opportunity from God, a new year. We will be granted the opportunity to close the ledger of 2021 with all its turmoil, divisions, threats and fears that took a toll on us as a people and be handed a brand new one to start afresh.
As we open it let us be determined to make 2022 a year of rebuilding and beginning again. Let us look
It is no secret that most Americans despise government mandates, especially when it is affecting the health care industry so badly. It is also obvious the new surge of COVID is stretching the nation's hospitals and their staffs to the limit so this is hardly the time for The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to just announce it will start enforcing the vaccine mandates
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena.
Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize
Time is running out to purchase your ticket in the 2022 Lookout Mountain Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser. For the third straight year the organization will sponsor a gun giveaway. For a $100 ticket you receive a chance to win up to 27 firearms.
This year there will be three bonus drawings for a .22 Roughrider pistol. These will occur on Memorial Day, July Fourth