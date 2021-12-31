Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17,641 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,425.

There are 17,641 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,420,034 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 94,879, which is an increase of 297 since Thursday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 9,052 cases, up 50; 99 deaths



Chattooga County: 3,883 cases, up 18; 93 deaths



Dade County: 1,975 cases, up 11; 19 deaths



Walker County: 10,375 cases, up 38; 138 deaths

Whitfield County: 20,371 cases, up 151; 333 deaths, up 1