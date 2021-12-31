 Friday, December 31, 2021 67.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17,641 New Cases

Friday, December 31, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,425.

There are 17,641 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,420,034 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 94,879, which is an increase of 297 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 9,052 cases, up 50; 99 deaths

Chattooga County: 3,883 cases, up 18; 93 deaths

Dade County: 1,975 cases, up 11; 19 deaths

Walker County: 10,375 cases, up 38; 138 deaths

Whitfield County: 20,371 cases, up 151; 333 deaths, up 1


Hamilton County Has 538 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 538 new positive cases on Friday, down from 727 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 71,335. The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday. The death total is 780. Hamilton County will update the number of hospitalizations and active COVID cases on Monday, due ... (click for more)

Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I've enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther's singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I

Roy Exum: COVID Surges On

Multiple websites are reporting there are over 300,000 new cases of COVID every day in the United States. That is 2.1 million cases in one week and that is unprecedented since the coronavirus first showed up two years ago. "It is unlike anything we have ever seen," said Dr. James Phillips, the chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, who called the latest surge

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night's Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn't one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win

Tennessee Snakebit Again In Music City Bowl, 48-45

The Purdue Boilermakers prevailed 48-45 in overtime Thursday against the Tennessee Volunteers in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran connected on a game-winning 30-yard field goal moments after Tennessee running back Jaylan Wright was ruled inches short of the goal line on a controversial fourth-down play. Video replay showed Wright clearly reached


