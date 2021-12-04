Police Blotter: Man Tells BP Employee He's Going To Blow Up Her And The Store; Woman Thinks Son-In-Law Is Trying To Break Into Her House

An employee at the BP, 100 West 20th St., told police she was at the register when a man walked into the store and was being "mouthy" with her. She said she asked him to leave and he complied with that order, but he stayed on the property outside. While he was outside, the employee said she watched him go up to several people and ask them for money. The employee then went outside and asked him to leave the property. She said he then told her that he would blow up the store and her. The employee spoke with her store manager and wanted the man to be trespassed from the store. She said the man was wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans. She also said that he is a black male with short curly hair. Police searched the immediate area for the man, but were unable to locate him.



* * *

The manager of Crown of Chattanooga, 2120 Chapman Road, told police that someone took a gray four-door super crew F150 worth $60,000. He said he had no clues or vehicle description at this time. Police contacted NCIC and had the vehicle placed in the system as stolen.

* * *

A man on Willow Lake Circle told police that about a month ago he lost his OCI Indian Embassy card. He says he does not know where he lost it.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving through the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, 5450 Hwy. 153, and she struck a large manhole cover that had fallen in. The woman wanted a police report made in case there was damage to her vehicle.

* * *



An employee of We've Got Spirit, 4750 Hwy. 58, told police that a white female customer ran out the store without paying for several items. Police canvased the area and did not locate the woman.

* * *

A disorder prevention was requested at an apartment on Cherished View. A woman gathered some items at the apartment, in the presence of police and the current apartment resident, and left.

* * *

An employee at the CVS, 5501 Brainerd Road, told police that she witnessed a person enter the store around 6 p.m., conceal multiple items in a shoulder-slung purse and walk past the point of sale without rendering payment. The employee said she was unaware of the amount, type or brands of the items stolen. The employee provided video footage of the person, but they remain unidentified.

* * *

A man told police he has been having issues with the U-Haul manager, 4001 Hixson Pike. The man said the manager continues to call him requesting the truck back, but he said he has paid for an extension. He said he would like this documented because the manager said he was going to call the police on him. The man said he has notified customer service about the manager's unprofessional attitude towards him.

* * *

Police responded to report of a car fire and found a red four-door hatchback fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Vista Drive. Police found the vehicle was unoccupied, with the driver and passenger side doors ajar. The anonymous caller did not speak with police and no people in the area saw anyone exiting the vehicle. Police were unable to obtain a VIN or TAG for the vehicle. Fire 543ER and EF15C responded and extinguished the vehicle fire. The vehicle was towed by Guy Yates towing.

* * *

A caller reported a car alarm on Read Avenue. Police located the car with the horn continually blowing and several lights flickering. This led police to believe the vehicle was experiencing a mechanical issue rather than an alarm. Police checked the vehicle and noticed the glove box to be open, but it did not appear the vehicle had been gone through.



* * *

Security at the Community Kitchen, 727 E 11th St., told police that a 41-year-old white female was causing issues by arguing with others, as well as threatening people. The Kitchen's supervisor told police he wanted her to leave and to be trespassed from the Community Kitchen. Police informed the woman she had to leave and is no longer allowed there. She left the area.

* * *

A man on N. Orchard Knob Avenue called police to report an accident. When police arrived, the man said that his neighbor backed into his vehicle, but after talking to the neighbor, he no longer wanted to make a police report of the accident.

* * *

A woman on Rossville Boulevard told police that the rear driver's side tire was stolen from her 2016 Nissan Altima (TN tag). She said she arrived home at around 4 p.m. the day before and parked her vehicle where she normally does. She said she came downstairs to her car around 7:30 a.m. and found that the tire was removed and gone. There did not appear to be any other damage to the vehicle. There is no suspect information, and, according to an employee at this apartment complex, there is no video footage of the location where the vehicle was parked.

* * *



A man on E. 14th Street told police that his security camera shows a white SUV pulling into the parking lot behind his residence where he keeps his trailers parked. The video showed the SUV pull into the parking lot and then pull out of the lot with his enclosed trailer and drive away from the scene. He said that the trailer was full of tools. There were two Kobalt drills, two Kobalt Sawzalls, two Kobalt circular saws, a pressure washer, a table saw, a miter saw, two air compressors and three nail guns. He said that at this time he does not have the serial numbers for any of the items that were taken. Police reported the trailer stolen to NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street told police she wished for her roommate to move out of the apartment immediately due to her argumentative behavior. The roommate said she has been living at this address since July 15 and has made payments of $400 for rent. She showed police a handwritten rental agreement with signature. Police informed the woman that she will need to have the roommate evicted from the address since residency has been established.

* * *

An employee of the American Red Cross, 4115 S Access Road, told police that sometime since the past Thursday someone cut the locks off of the side doors of three trailers owned by the American Red Cross. She said two of the trailers were empty and the contents of the third were taken. She said also the valve stems were cut off of eight of the trailer wheels, thus flattening the tires, and the tire chocks were scattered around. She said she will need to prepare a list of the inventory of the property stolen from the one trailer and email it to police. She also requested extra patrol since there have been prior incidents at this location.

* * *

A man on Boynton Drive told police that someone contacted his vehicle's insurance company, First Acceptance Insurance, and canceled the policy. He said he received mail saying the insurance was canceled. The man believes his ex-girlfriend could be responsible, but there is no proof at this time. The man wished to make a report of the matter. He said he would contact the insurance company for further inquiry. Police asked the man to call back at any time he had more information.

* * *

A man on Center Street told police someone broke out the passenger side window of his vehicle and took his handgun from the glove compartment. He said the handgun was inside a case.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike told police that sometime overnight someone entered her Mitsubishi Outlander and rummaged all through it. She said things were scattered about, but as far as she can tell, nothing was stolen.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Hamill Road told police she suspected her son-in-law had previously tried to break into her home. She could not give police an exact date. She said she remembered he had brought two women with him one night to break into her home. She said that he attempted to kick her door in that night. Police did not observe any physical damage to her door. Police placed her house on the Watch List and told her to call 911 the next time she believed that he was trying to break into her home.