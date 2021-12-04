MAINX24 Parade Is Zany As Ever

 Saturday, December 4, 2021 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

The annual Mainx24 parade was as zany as ever as a huge throng gathered on Main Street on Saturday to take in marching bands, politicians, hula hoopers, grown men in pajamas running, riders on strange contraptions and strange riders.

The parade rocked on for well over an hour and again included sizable breaks in the action designed for parade goers to get to know one another better.

The Howard Band was again a hit as well an appearance by Buddy the Elf, who just seemed happy and excited to be there.

The mayor and his minions took part as well as some would-be office holders.

Some judges were on floats or racing around to greet the big crowd.

Young children scrambled for the tidal wave of candy that kept reaching shore - along with tiny frisbees and brightly-colored necklaces.

Confetti got in everyone's hair - from passing floats and from a blower in a building high above the once-moribund street that now rocks 24/7.

Food and arts and crafts vendors did a booming business, and nearby Zarzours restaurant was packed all day.

 

 

 

 

 


10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

Hamilton County Upcoming Vaccine Events

CPD Opens Internal Affairs Investigation After Officer Is Arrested Following Off-Duty Wreck; Officer Ran Into Back Of Vehicle That Was Stopped At Traffic Light


10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Upcoming Vaccine Events

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week. Pfizer Primary Series Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379 Monday-Friday ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME OF THE BEST ONE-LINERS * -- My wife asked me earlier: "Are you even listening to me?" Which is a really weird way to start a conversation. * -- I met the vegetarian brother of Bruce Lee. Brocco Lee. * -- I entered 10 puns in a pun contest hoping one would win, but no pun in ten did! * -- Albert Einstein was a genius. His brother Frank was a monster. * -- My email ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Continue Road Trip At Lipscomb On Sunday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to extend its road non-conference winning streak to 10 games as the squad takes on ASUN member Lipscomb on Sunday afternoon inside Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (6-1), who sits at No. 16 in the latest Collegeinsider.com Mid Major Top 25 Poll, is coming off an 82-65 win over Tennessee ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Names Rod Underwood As New Head Coach

A new era begins for the boys in blue. Chattanooga Football Club is proud to announce that Rod Underwood will be the next Sporting Director and Head Coach for the men’s first team. Underwood is a seasoned coaching veteran, managing at every level of American soccer as well as professional clubs in Sierra Leone and Jamaica. The Atlanta native is looking forward to hitting the ground ... (click for more)


