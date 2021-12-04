MAINX24 Parade Is Zany As Ever

The annual Mainx24 parade was as zany as ever as a huge throng gathered on Main Street on Saturday to take in marching bands, politicians, hula hoopers, grown men in pajamas running, riders on strange contraptions and strange riders.

The parade rocked on for well over an hour and again included sizable breaks in the action designed for parade goers to get to know one another better.

The Howard Band was again a hit as well an appearance by Buddy the Elf, who just seemed happy and excited to be there.

The mayor and his minions took part as well as some would-be office holders.

Some judges were on floats or racing around to greet the big crowd.

Young children scrambled for the tidal wave of candy that kept reaching shore - along with tiny frisbees and brightly-colored necklaces.

Confetti got in everyone's hair - from passing floats and from a blower in a building high above the once-moribund street that now rocks 24/7.

Food and arts and crafts vendors did a booming business, and nearby Zarzours restaurant was packed all day.